The Suns can still strengthen their roster for a playoff run.

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone and the Phoenix Suns did a good job strengthening their roster in anticipation of a deep playoff run. The Suns traded for Royce O'Neale from the Brooklyn Nets and David Roddy from the Memphis Grizzlies. But with the buyout market season coming up, the Suns can still pursue a couple of players to help bolster their roster more so.

When the Suns traded for Bradley Beal to pair with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, one of the biggest knocks on them was that they were too top heavy with not much roster depth. The Suns tried to address that concern with minimum free agent signings. Most of those signings they ended up trading away at the deadline.

But with quality players already hitting free agency due to buyouts, the Suns can still pick up a quality player to help with the final stretch of the season.

Suns should pursue Danilo Gallnari on buyout market

The top priority for the Suns on the buyout market should be Danilo Gallinari. The 16 year veteran was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Detroit Pistons and promptly agreed to a contract buyout after six games. Gallinari is arguably the top available player on the buyout market.

This season, Gallinari made a return from an ACL injury and was coming off the bench for the Wizards. In the six games he played for the Pistons, he averaged 8.7 points per game, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists with splits of 54.5 percent shooting from the field, 58.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 87.5 percent shooting from the free throws line.

The Suns could use extra depth at power forward. Gallinari wouldn't need to do much, just be able to knock down the open three with consistency. He's a proven vet and the Suns selling point would be a key role on a team capable of making a strong push in the playoffs.

Suns should look to sign Marcus Morris if Gallinari doesn't pan out



The other player the Suns should look at on the buyout market is Marcus Morris Sr. The 13 year veteran was playing a key role off the bench for the Philadelphia 76ers this season before he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs.

Morris is not expected to play for the Spurs and is expected to be waived. The Suns top priority should be Gallinari but if he choses to sign elsewhere, then Morris is not a bad consolation. While his offensive numbers were down with the Sixers from previous years, he still shot 40 percent from three point range in 37 games including seven starts.

Like Gallinari, the Suns would just need Morris to come in and be a consistent threat from three point range, something he proved he can still do. Morris can also play a little small ball center if need be with his ability to space the floor.

The Suns came into this season expecting to contend for a championship with their new Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Due injury and consistency issues early on, they looked rather disappointing. But they've gotten healthy and since turned things around to make a climb in the Western Conference standings. With either addition of Gallinari or Morris, the Suns can add quality depth to their roster and get ready for the postseason.