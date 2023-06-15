The Los Angeles Chargers have a huge season ahead of them after a disappointing 2022-2023 campaign. Despite Justin Herbert being one of the more talented quarterbacks in the NFL, the Chargers firmly underperformed last season on their way to a 10-7 record. 10-7 looks respectable on paper, but the Chargers simply had too much talent on their roster to sneak into the postseason as a wild card team. To top it off, they gave up the third largest comeback in playoff history in a devastating 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card game. The Chargers led 27-0 with two minutes remaining in the first half, while Trevor Lawrence had four interceptions in the first 30 minutes. Turnovers ultimately led to nothing, as the Jaguars came roaring back to stun the Chargers at regulation with a game-winning field goal.

Now getting ready for the 2023-2024 campaign, the Chargers are trying to wash the bad taste out of their mouth that last season left them with. They will start by incorporating their new rookies into the fold, a few that could push some veterans for playing time this season. There are two rookies in particular that are going to dig into veteran playing time, and they are both playmakers. One is first-round pick Quentin Johnston out of TCU; the wide receiver will look to pay dividends from Week 1, and do not be surprised if veteran Joshua Palmer suffers the biggest hit in playing time. The other rookie that will figure to find the gridiron is wide receiver and return specialist Derius Davis. A fourth-round selection, Davis has blazing speed that will be hard to keep off the field, especially in the return game; this is why Joshua Kelley could see himself relegated to the sidelines on kick returns. Joshua Palmer and Joshua Kelley are both going to see the field this year, but don't be surprised if Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis take away from some of their minutes.

Joshua Palmer

The Chargers had wide receiver woes throughout the 2022-2023 season. A hamstring injury to Keenan Allen in Week 1 kept him out for the majority of the regular season, while Mike Williams seemed to find himself with a new ailment every time he suited up. Joshua Palmer was the number one beneficiary, as he emerged as the new number one option for Justin Herbert while Allen and Williams nursed injuries. However, Allen and Williams will be heading into training camp fully healthy, and both figure to be pivotal parts of the Chargers offense. This makes the third wide receiver spot up for contention, and first-round draft pick Quentin Johnston has his eyes set on securing that role. Consequently, this is not good news for Joshua Palmer.

Joshua Palmer showed flashes of elite wide receiver play last season and there is no doubt that the Chargers are going to give him every opportunity to contribute this season. Nevertheless, it is highly unlikely that the Chargers used a first-round draft pick on Quentin Johnston just to keep him on the sidelines. Additionally, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are both proven Pro Bowl wide receivers, and losing playing time to a rookie does not seem likely for them. This is why Joshua Palmer is the number one culprit to lose playing time to Johnston, deservedly so or not. Palmer will see the field this season, but don't be surprised to see him on the sidelines for snaps with Johnston on the field.

Joshua Kelley

Joshua Kelley was a very serviceable backup for Austin Ekeler last season. He is not nearly as shifty or as strong as Ekeler, but he proved himself to be a viable NFL running back. Not being needed for a bunch of snaps in the backfield allowed him to pick up duties as the Chargers primary kick returner, another spot where he did a decent job. Heading into this season, this role looks to be in jeopardy given the Chargers move in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. The Chargers selected Derius Davis, an absolute electric factory with the ball in his hands. Derius Davis runs a 4.37 40-yard-dash and was a difference maker in the return game for TCU last season. He will look to be the same for the Chargers this season, and will subsequently take playing time away from Joshua Kelley.

On the current Chargers depth chart Derius Davis is already listed as the primary punt returner. It is clear that the Chargers are intending to find ways to get the ball into Davis' hands, and the first instance of solid play from him will persuade them to give him more opportunities. This will extend his punt return duties into kick return duties as well; in the meantime, Joshua Kelley will find himself reverted to the bench. The NFL is a business first and foremost, and Davis is going to prove that he deserves to be on the field in whatever capacity the Chargers can afford. In turn, Kelley will have to live with the reality that he is losing playing time to a rookie.