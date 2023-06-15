The Los Angeles Chargers already have a fearsome wide receiver duo led by Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but they improved it in a big way by drafting another weapon for Justin Herbert in TCU's Quentin Johnston in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

With OTAs done and mini camp well under way, the young rookie is making a great impression on his new quarterback.

“He's a playmaker. He's going to make a lot of plays for us,” Herbert explained in his press conference on Wednesday. “He showed up and we knew early that we've got a special guy out there. He's done a great job picking up the offense so far. He's young, but he's going to be something special. So, it's been fun to watch him so far.”

get used to this, bolt fam pic.twitter.com/XKGHqNx629 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) June 14, 2023

Certainly high praise from an elite quarterback to an elite college receiver, and it'll be intriguing to see if the 21-year-olds game will translate to the NFL level.

Johnston was a key piece of the TCU Horned Frogs' run to the CFP National Championship Game last season. He caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns in his final collegiate season.

He had two massive performances down the stretch; one when he caught four passes for 139 yards in the Big 12 championship game and another in a six reception, 163-yard performance including a touchdown in an incredible CFP semifinal win against Michigan.

The Chargers selected Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the Draft, and he's already been turning heads at minicamp. Although the WR3 position is still likely Joshua Palmer's to lose because of his NFL experience, if Johnston continues to impress Justin Herbert and his coaches, that could change.

If Allen and Williams are able to stay healthy, and Quentin Johnson lives up to the very high expectations the team has clearly set for him, the Chargers could be an explosive offensive unit in 2023.