The New York Knicks have had a very successful season to this point, they sit in fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 42-31 record, and Brian Windhorst of ESPN believes that the Knicks can add a lot of talent to their roster through trades after this season, via Real GM.

“Here’s what I think about the Knicks,” Brian Windhorst said on his podcast. “They have two handfuls of trade material, in my opinion. They can make, in my opinion, two big trades if they had to coming into this summer.”

The Knicks have had great success in large part due to the seasons that Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are having. The Knicks signed Jalen Brunson last offseason, and Julius Randle is bouncing back from a tough season in 2021-2022. The Knicks were heavily rumored to trade for Donovan Mitchell before he was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Windhorst also gave a timeline for when these trades could be possible.

“In my view, they can trade for two star-level players if they needed to,” Windhorst said. “It doesn’t mean they’d have to do those deals in the summer of ’23. Those deals can be made within the 23-24 season, they can be in ’24. But they can hold in my opinion, they can hold Jalen Brunson, they can hold Julius Randle, and they can make two want trades.”

Windhorst did say that he is unsure if the Knicks would be able to keep RJ Barrett if they complete these trades. He said what it would require for RJ Barrett to remain with the team in this scenario.

“It’s going to require, I think, a player to say ‘Send me to New York,'” Windhorst said. “And potentially another star player to say ‘Oh, I’ll go to New York too.'”

The Knicks seem to be in position to add stars in the near future. It will be on Leon Rose to execute.