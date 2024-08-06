The Green Bay Packers recently received good news from an injury standpoint on the offensive line, and also for running back Josh Jacobs. But they still have two players who are struggling early during NFL training camp.

Included in the mix is kicker Anders Carlson. He had a somewhat topsy-turvy debut season after being selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Another struggling player is guard Royce Newman.

Carlson made 27 of 33 field goal attempts, but missed five of 39 extra-point attempts. Overall, he led the NFL in total missed kicks. That stat alone put him on the hot seat for competition heading into the 2024 season.

Who is Packers kicker Anders Carlson’s competition?

This year the Packers brought veteran Greg Joseph into the fray, and he’s pushing Carlson to win the kicking job.

Will last year’s failure hurt Carlson in the battle with Joseph? During last year’s NFC Championship game, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said whenever Carlson goes out to kick, “I just pray.” The comment surfaced during the Packers’ loss where Carlson’s key fourth-quarter miss had a big impact on the game’s outcome.

LaFleur defended the comment as a joke, according to theathletic.com.

“That was extremely disappointing that that’s how that message got portrayed,” LaFleur said via nbcsports.com. “I’ve been doing this for — been a part of production meetings for ever since I became a coordinator. I’ve never had an experience like that. But (it) is what it is. I talked to Anders about it. And, you know, I think anytime something’s out of your control, you’re kind of saying it in jest, and having fun with it. But it got portrayed that way. It’s a learning lesson for me.”

It doesn’t help Carlson’s cause that Joseph has been more consistent in camp. Also, Joseph has been a solid field-goal kicker in his career, hitting on 100 of 121 attempts over five seasons with three teams. But his extra point percentage isn’t sparkling. He’s made 146 of 162 for 90 percent.

Joseph told forbes.com he tries to find a groove when he kicks.

“I just get into a rhythm where, I know it sounds easy to say, me versus me,” Joseph said. “But I believe that if I kick to the level that I'm capable of, it's me versus me and I'm going to put my best foot forward, make as many kicks as I can and the rest will take care of itself.”

How is the competition going so far?

Carlson’s makes are running close to 83% while Joseph connected at a 90% clip. Packers’ special teams coach Rich Bisaccia told forbes.com it’s a flat-out competition.

“There's competitive position battles going on throughout the team and we're going to have constant conversation about it,” Bisaccia said. “And you know, we'll sit down collectively and make a decision when the time comes.”

General manager Brian Gutekunsty added that Carlson must improve over last year’s performance. And since he’s fallen a few steps behind Joseph, it appears his chances of landing the starting gig are starting to wane.

Guard Royce Newman trying to hang on

The Green Bay offensive line looks set with starters Josh Myers (center), rookie Jordan Morgan and Elgton Jenkins (guards), and tackles Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom. Meanwhile, Royce Newman is trying to stay afloat as a backup.

The fourth-year pro started 16 games as a rookie, but managed only eight starts over the last two seasons combined. He restructured his contract in an effort for more staying power on the roster. But his camp performances have lack luster, according to NFL observers.

Among Newman’s notable deficiencies is picking up blitzes. And that’s a grave concern when the Packers line up against talented front-seven units.

Green Bay enters the 2024 season with the No. 14-ranked offensive line, according to Pro Football Focus. Walker is being counted on to fill in for the departed David Bakhtiari. Walker ranked 44th in the league among tackles last year. And Tom is considered an improving player after last year’s strong performances.

Also, Jon Runyan left as a free agent, leaving he door open for Sean Rhyan to take over at a guard position. But Rhyan got passed over early in camp by Morgan. However, two things that hurt Morgan are arm length and physicality — perhaps leaving the door open for Rhyan or Newman.

Gutekunst told forbes.com that Morgan is strong enough to get the job done and make the move from tackle to guard.

“He played left tackle, he’s got left tackle feet, very athletic kid, very sturdy/strong lower body,” Gutekunst said. “And he did 27 (reps) I think on the bench as well. So he’s a very strong athlete. When you move inside there things move a little bit quicker and you’ve got to handle a little bit more power and he certainly has shown the ability to do that.”

What does Matt LaFleur think about the young player?

He got an even better endorsement from LaFleur.

“There’s nothing he can’t do,” LaFleur said. “For him, it’s just about putting it all together mentally. I think there’s been a lot put on his plate, and I think at times his head is spinning. But you’ve just got to keep chopping and grinding and working through it. There’s going to be mistakes. I think a big part of this is just being resilient throughout that process and making sure that you don’t lose confidence. Because certainly he has all the skills to be as good as he wants to be.”

So the pathway to major playing for Newman appears to be fraught with difficulties.