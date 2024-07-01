Many in the basketball world, not just fans of the San Antonio Spurs, are begging the team to make a splash. The presence of Victor Wembanyama, whose generational talent could help the team dramatically improve, leaves folks asking what the San Antonio will do in NBA Free Agency. With a couple of big names on the market, however, we take a look at why Isaiah Hartenstein and Tyus Jones are players the Spurs must avoid.

Spurs' 2024 needs

A team that went 22-60 last season has plenty of holes. From a high-quality point guard, to a scorer who can create opportunities or at least score consistently, to a lack of veterans (though the addition of Chris Paul helps), to shooting and to a defensive presence inside to assist Wemby, the Spurs have multiple areas to tend to.

The drafting of Stephon Castle with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft should help, but since he's only a rookie who will only turn 20 years old when the season starts, he'll need plenty of time to gather his footing.

That being said, Hartenstein and Jones might be players that fit the Spurs' current needs. However, there are reasons why San Antonio needs to avoid them in free agency.

Spurs heart doesn't belong to Isaiah Hartenstein

This might seem obvious considering the two sides haven't been linked. But it's worth noting because of the Spurs' shortcomings.

The New York Knicks big man proved instrumental to the success of the proud franchise over the last two seasons. His 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game gave New York exactly what they needed in finishing, only behind the eventual NBA champions Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference during the regular season before advancing to the Second Round of the playoffs in 2023-24.

But San Antonio needs more than a guy who does the “tough work.” Their offensive and perimeter defensive needs outweigh what Hartenstein can provide.

Spurs don't really need Tyus Jones

If Hartenstein serves as a no-brainer, Tyus Jones' name coming up in this category might've represented a surprise to Spurs fans. That is before the team signed 39-year-old Chris Paul. Even still, though, keep in mind that Paul's deal is only for one year. The Spurs aren't sure they've got their point guard of the future on their roster now.

The Washington Wizard and older brother of current San Antonio Spurs guard, Tre Jones, has been linked to the Silver and Black as a possible free agent signee. Tyus Jones is good. Often referred to as the “best backup point guard in the NBA” during his days in Memphis years ago, Jones is also coming off a career year.

Jones averaged 12,0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per night while starting during his first season in the nation's capital. Good numbers. And that's the point; good, but not great production. The Spurs have several good, albeit young, players on the roster now. For instance, their own Jones brother averaged 10.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Is that a big enough difference to spend precious salary cap money, especially when Tyus is 28 years old and Tre is just 24?

This is not a heralded free agent class. Within it, Hartenstein and Jones are players that, despite their strengths and proven abilities, don't enhance the roster.