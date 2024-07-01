The San Antonio Spurs, who've been linked to Chris Paul for a while now, are reportedly signing the future Hall of Fame point guard and pairing him up with Victor Wembanyama, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

With the Golden State Warriors releasing Paul to start NBA Free Agency, the Silver and Black have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with the veteran guard, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 19-year guard had a $30 million guarantee date on the same day free agency opened, according to multiple reports. The are several reasons why the Spurs are reportedly adding a 39-year-old, who's one of the best point guards to ever play the game.

Pairing Chris Paul with Victor Wembanyama

As Wembanyama progressed during a Rookie of the Year campaign, it became increasingly obvious that he would benefit greatly from a point guard who could make the game easier for him. While the Spurs gave Wemby the ball often, especially as the season went on, he frequently touched it in situations far from the basket where he'd have to work hard to get a good shot off. Still, the 7-foot-4 big man managed to average 21.4, points, grab 10.6 rebounds, and dish out 3.9 assists per game.

As the 20-year-old's game takes the next level, it's natural to believe a true floor leader will help expedite that growth. Five times throughout a fantastic career, Chris Paul has led the NBA in assists, including as recently as two years ago. That's also the last time he earned one of his 11 All-NBA Teams selections. While nowhere near what he was, his credentials and basketball IQ alone will be invaluable to the youngest roster in the league.

Paul as a mentor for Stephon Castle

The Spurs may have just drafted their point guard of the future. A day after Stephon Castle met with Spurs fans and the local media, he gets word that he'll team up with a player he grew up watching. Like Wemby was last year, the former UConn star is 19 years old the summer before his rookie year. And like Victor Wembanyama, Castle could benefit from Chris Paul's presence.

Though much bigger than Paul and not as much a point guard in the traditional sense, the 6-foot-6 rookie can observe first-hand how the the 6-foot-3 Winston-Salem, North Carolina native operates. Both feature a defensive prowess, though in different ways. Paul has made nine All-Defensive Teams, including seven first team nods. Six times he's led the league in steals. Castle's length and quick feet allow him to serve as a menace on that end. Often matched-up on the opponent's best offensive player, Castle's ability on defense helped him earn a record 11 Big East Freshman of the Week selections.

The major factor in the Spurs reported interest in Chris Paul was the price tag. The Silver and Black weren't going to offer him the $30 million he averaged per season over the last four years and Paul wasn't asking for that kind of a deal. At one year, just north of 11 million dollars, Paul is not among the five highest paid Spurs on the current roster.