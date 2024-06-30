In introducing Stephon Castle at a local press conference, the San Antonio Spurs' first round pick of the NBA Draft opened up about a number of topics, including what it means to start his NBA career with the proud franchise.

“It's definitely been a dream come true,” Castle said about entering the NBA with the Spurs.

“It's been kind of unreal,” the former UConn star added.” I've been blessed to experience it with my family with me. They've had a lot of sacrifices. Just being in college, they weren't always been with me. To go through this with them behind me has been fun.”

Spurs rookie Stephon Castle gets to the point

A guard for the national champions UConn basketball, Castle could play point guard for the Black and Silver. Though team executives don't focus on defining positions, it's a point of general interest because of the team's reality at the position last year.

“Yeah, I would say so,” Castle answered when asked if he desires to play the point for the Spurs. “I feel like that's where I'm most comfortable but, then again, being at UConn for that one year just expanded my off-ball abilities and being able to show really my whole game, that's something I plan to do as I come here and play.”

Castle averaged 11.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Huskies. In the NCAA Final Four, he averaged 18 points per game to help UConn win a second consecutive national championship.

Stephon Castle gets defensive

A big reason Castle won Big East Freshman of the Year a record 11 times is his defense. At 6-foot-6, his wingspan features length that could translate to success on that side of the ball in the NBA.

“Especially with the kind of role that I had last year,” the 19-year-old answered when asked if defense has become his calling card.

“I feel like that's kind of adapted to my DNA now and just the thought of being that point of attack defender and having Wemby behind me now,” Castle continued before he mentioned former UConn teammate Donovan Clingan to reference Victor Wembanyama's effect on D.

“You saw how great it was when I had DC behind me, so I can only imagine what it would be like to have probably the best shot blocker in the league behind me now.”

A new Castle in San Antonio

Raised in Covington, Georgia, Castle mentioned on draft night that he was born in New York. Upon arriving in San Antonio, he spoke about a pending trip to the city's famed River Walk. It's as much sightseeing as it is assimilating to a new home.

“I've just been able to experience the time with my family and really just take it all in that now that I'm a Spur.”

While the Spurs hope their fortunes have improved in adding a player that's an early favorite to win Rookie of the Year, the fourth overall pick knows his fortunes have changed.

“Understanding that now and knowing that our lives are changed forever is really what my last couple of days have been like.”