2 potential trade candidates for Bucks entering 2022-23 NBA training camp

With the first week of the NBA training camps underway, some teams are taking notes before making any final decisions. The 2022-23 season starts in about three weeks, which means organizations still have time to address any questions they might have. If a team such as the Milwaukee Bucks is in hopes of a title, this might be the last opportunity to make big moves.

After winning the NBA championship in 2020-21, the Bucks failed to repeat as they lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. With Giannis Antetokounmpo still 27 years old, Milwaukee might look into capitalizing on his prime years. Unfortunately for some players, this might mean they could be moved in the near future.

With that being said, here are two potential trade candidates for the Bucks entering the 2022-23 NBA training camp.

2. George Hill

Since being traded by the Indiana Pacers in 2016, George Hill became a journeyman in the NBA. He has played in six different teams, including two stints with the Bucks. In his first stint, the point guard was an important part of the team, being a key player off the bench. His best season was 2019-20 when he averaged 9.4 points per game. Most notably, he led the league in 3-point percentage with 46 percent.

After that season, Hill’s role and production significantly decreased. Last season, he averaged just 6.2 points and shot 30.6 percent from the 3-point line. At age 36, it would be very difficult to see him going back to his best form.

Because of that, the veteran is perhaps one of the main trade candidates in Milwaukee. With only one year left in his contract worth just $4 million, he could be included in trades without being a huge problem. His salary could match players still on their rookie deals or who signed mid-level expectations.

Hill could be a leader in younger teams that are still developing, which is not the case for the Bucks. If Milwaukee has a chance of acquiring a solid backup guard, Hill would most likely move the other way.

1. Grayson Allen

Despite being known for some of his on-court incidents, Grayson Allen is a solid player in the NBA. In 2021-22, he had the best season of his career. He averaged 11.1 points while shooting above 40 percent on 3-pointers. The former Duke Blue Devil started in 61 of the 66 games he played in his first season in Milwaukee.

Although he was a starter last year and provides good shooting and hustle, his age and contract could be an attractive asset. He is just 26 years old and on a two-year, $17 million deal. In case Milwaukee decides to go all in and make a big trade, it is likely Allen would be a piece involved.

Teams already know that he can be a good rotational player, even a starter in the right situation. If rebuilding teams want to trade away veterans who can contribute immediately, the Bucks might need to give up some younger pieces. Out of the Milwaukee players ages 26 or younger, Allen seems to be the only one with meaningful NBA experience.

For example, Orlando’s Terrence Ross and Utah’s guards Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson are in trade rumors. All three could contribute either as starters or off the bench. Due to their salaries, Allen’s contract would likely need to be in the potential deal.

If Allen stays, Milwaukee knows he can help the team on both sides of the floor. But if the front office has a chance of getting a more proven player, it might happen with the guard going in another direction.