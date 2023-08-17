Optimism abounds at Baltimore Ravens training camp and preseason, as quarterback Lamar Jackson is back with a $260 million long-term contract extension while new offensive coordinator Todd Monken looks ready to open up Baltimore's aerial attack. At the heart of the new-look Ravens roster will be two young players with skyrocketing stock at training camp: rookie receiver Zay Flowers, and second-year tight end Isaiah Likely.

Zay Flowers, WR

The steady drumbeat out of Ravens camp is that rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers has been close to unguardable. He's even earned the nickname “Joystick” from quarterback Lamar Jackson, as he explained to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

“Because how he is moving out there is so swift and making stuff happen,” Jackson said.

The Ravens selected Flowers with the No. 22 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he's looked every bit worthy of that selection so far in training camp, as Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told The Athletic.

“I’m just nothing but impressed with everything he’s done,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week about Flowers. “You get the feel like he’s not a rookie; you get the feel like he’s a veteran. He just seems really mature.”

The Boston College product may be the most NFL-ready receiver in his draft class, as he lined up all over the field in college and spent four years being a highly productive receiver at that level. With Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr. still working their way back from injury, Flowers has popped by regularly beating man coverage in impressive ways.

Zay Flowers is too smooth 😮‍💨 (🎥via @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/MV1hnbtNEE — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 16, 2023

The entire Ravens passing game appears to be trending up with an influx of new talent on the roster, but it's Flowers who can elevate the offense to another level.

While the Ravens haven't had success with young receivers in the past, Flowers provides the best combination of short-area quickness, playmaking, and downfield speed of any receiver on Baltimore's roster. If Jackson can stay healthy and regain some of his 2019 MVP form, Flowers could be a primary beneficiary of defenses locking in on Mark Andrews.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

If Monkey truly revolutionizes Baltimore's offense, Flowers is a dark horse candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Isaiah Likely, TE

Todd Monken showed at the University of Georgia that he can incorporate multiple tight ends and feature them heavily within his offenses. That's good news for Isaiah Likely, who could share the field with Mark Andrews more frequently than he did last year.

Likely was a Ravens preseason darling last year, and he endeared himself to the coaching staff with his impressive run blocking during the regular season. Likely's 36 catches for 373 yards and 3 touchdowns may not jump off the page, but he was ranked as Pro Football Focus's No.1 tight end in run blocking last season, which should give him major staying power in Baltimore.

Head coach John Harbaugh heaped high praise on Likely, as he told Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic:

“High expectations for Isaiah Likely,” Harbaugh said. Nothing but the highest. He’s a talented guy, works super hard. He had his best day today. He just works to get better every day. It should be a big year for him.”

If Likely can continue to make big splash plays throughout training camp and Ravens preseason as well, he could prove himself to be a valuable weapon for Lamar Jackson to utilize.

The 2022 fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina might simply be too good to keep off the field. If Andrews were to miss any time, Likely could break out in a major way. In Week 18 with Andrews inactive last season, Likely went off for 8 catches and 103 yards against the Bengals.

Likely is still flying somewhat under the radar as the backup to Andrews, but his stock continues to rise in training camp with big performances that could easily translate to the 2023 regular season.