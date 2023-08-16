The Baltimore Ravens organization is thrilled to see Lamar Jackson back in good spirits after contentious offseason negotiations and injury troubles, and he is happy to be back with his new weapons. One rookie in particular is making a good impression on the star QB, as first round pick Zay Flowers has been dominating in joint practices.

The Ravens have been working with the Washington Commanders ahead of their scheduled preseason matchup, and Zay Flowers has been cooking the opposing DB's on the outside in their one-on-one matchups. His success drew praise from his QB, with Jackson gushing about his showing so far.

“He showed he could do it against any team, not just our defense,” Jackson said per Jonas Shaffer.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Baltimore will be looking to keep their perfect preseason streak alive against the Commanders on Monday night in D.C. The Ravens narrowly escaped the Eagles last Saturday by one point, and extended their preseason unbeaten streak to 24 games in a row.

Jackson and the Ravens are playing in a powerhouse AFC North division, and hold the second-best odds to take the crown at +210. They are fighting with the Cincinnati Bengals (+150) who won the last two years, as well as the Browns (+400) and Steelers (+470), per FanDuel Sportsbook.

The division is full of tough defenses, and offenses with reloaded weapons and young QBs. It will be anyone's for the taking, and Jackson will have to be back in his MVP form if he wants to lead Flowers and the rest of his teammates to a playoff run.