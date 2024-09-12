For football fans living in the Emerald City, Week 1's game was something to smile about. Defeating the Denver Broncos with a final score of 26-20, the Seattle Seahawks kicked off their season with a statement win this past Sunday (per the Seahawks' official X account).

The second half was key for Seattle. They had plenty of troubles in the first 30 minutes of play, resulting in a four-point deficit at halftime. Nevertheless, the Seahawks looked like a different team in the final two quarters. Kenneth Walker III sparked momentum by tallying 53 yards and a touchdown during the team's initial drive of the second half. From then on, things looked much better.

The Seahawks eventually found themselves with a comfortable cushion in the fourth quarter, going up by 13 at one point. Denver cut the lead with over two minutes remaining, but time — or the lack of it — was on Seattle's side as they took home their first victory of the 2024 season.

Many players shined. Walker III led the way, running for a total of 103 yards and his third-quarter score in 20 carries. Defensive backs such as Julian Love and Riq Woolen caught an interception each. Love, in particular, had an outstanding performance, tallying 12 combined tackles (10 solo) and a pass defended to his name as well. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson added 10 tackles of his own. Derick Hall and Boye Mafe were able to get a sack (each) on Broncos rookie Bo Nix while Jerome Baker recovered a fumble by Denver during the third quarter.

While the defense was spectacular, the Seahawks still have lingering concerns to fix, particularly on the other side of the ball. These issues were seen throughout the first half and would've cost the team had they not taken things up a notch in the latter half.

Offensive line

Right off the bat, the O-line became a cause for concern, as seen in how Geno Smith was immediately sacked during the first play of the game. It didn't help how, in the ensuing play, Smith was hit while throwing an interception to Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton. The worst was yet to come, however.

During the second quarter, the Seahawks gave up two safeties. The first occurred after right guard Anthony Bradford was called for a holding penalty in the end zone. As for the other one, it happened when the O-line was easily overwhelmed by the Denver defense, resulting in a tackle on Zach Charbonnet before the running back made it out of the end zone.

It was a half to forget for Geno Smith's protectors, and this is something that Mike Macdonald will most likely address ahead of the upcoming game.

Special teams

Punt returner Dee Williams is a rookie. And like many young, inexperienced players, he showed growing pains during his first official game. With over 10 minutes in the second quarter, Williams fumbled a punt while trying to catch it, resulting in a recovery by Broncos safety JL Skinner at the Seahawks' nine-yard line. Seattle's defense fended off a touchdown, but Denver still managed to score a field goal.

There was also an instance when Williams opted to not catch a punt, thinking that it would bounce straight to the end zone. It was a miscalculation, however, as the Broncos managed to secure the ball at the one-yard line. The result?Denver's second safety of the game.

Moving forward, three of the Seahawks' next five games include clashes against The Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers. If Seattle wants to keep hold of a winning record in the coming weeks, the entire roster has to be at their best.