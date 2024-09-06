ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Seahawks open the 2024-25 campaign by hosting the Denver Broncos. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Broncos-Seahawks prediction and pick.

The Denver Broncos finished the 2023-24 season with an (8-9) record which saw them miss the postseason by a few games. The defense overpowered the sub-par offense the Broncos showcased last season. As a result, they shipped Russell Wilson to Pittsburgh where he was recently announced as the starting quarterback. Stepping in is rookie Bo Nix, who also recently earned QB1 for the Broncos. Nix comes from Oregon where he ended a successful college career. He has the ability to continue growing and becoming a great leader for the Broncos' offense. Broncos Country should be feeling positive about where things are headed.

On the other side of the ball is the Seattle Seahawks, who ended last year with a (9-8) record and also missed the playoffs. One thing these two teams have in common is that they both gave up on Russell Wilson. However, The Broncos decided to start fresh with a rookie QB rather than the Seahawks going with Geno Smith the last few seasons. They will once again stick with the veteran and he has done a good job for them. He's been a Pro Bowler the last two seasons and at 33 years old, he has plenty left in the tank.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Broncos-Seahawks Odds

Denver Broncos: +5.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +215

Seattle Seahawks: -5.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

How to Watch Broncos vs. Seahawks

Time: 4:05 ET/1:05 PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread/Win

The run game will be very important for the Broncos this season. It starts against a poor rush defense in the Seahawks. In 2023, the Hawks finished 23rd in rush defense according to PFF. They do have a good amount of defenders returning but lose guys like Poona Ford and Jamal Adams. Denver has an opportunity to get Javonte Williams going early in the season. Jaleel McLaughlin is also a rising back and has a chance to be one of the better backups in the league. If the Broncos succeed in the run, they can cover this spread by controlling the time of possession.

That plan also benefits the rookie. Nix needs the game to come slowly to him. They don't want him to be thrown into a pit of fire early on in his career. He has a great coach in Sean Payton and I expect him to slowly become a star in this league. The Broncos play in a tough division with the defending back-to-back champs in the Kansas City Chiefs, so I understand a sense of urgency. However, making sure Nix is comfortable is what should be the priority right now.

The Broncos defense is elite. They just paid Patrick Surtain II, making him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. Denver has an elite linebacking core led by Alex Singleton, and Zach Allen and John-Franklin Myers control the defensive line. They should see some success against a Seahawks' offense with a lot of question marks.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

Similar to the Broncos, the Hawks need to get the run game going. Kenneth Walker III has an opportunity to be one of the better running backs in this league very soon. Zach Charbonnet is a solid backup from UCLA and as long as the offensive line is blocking well, there should be no reason why they can't get those two going.

The receiving core continues to be stacked, as Jaxon Smith-Njigba is aiming to become a breakout star. DK Metcalf is one of the top receivers and athletes in the NFL. Seeing him go up against Surtain should be a fun battle all game long. Tyler Lockett has been ole-reliable for years now, and if he sees similar success then Smith should have no worries about being one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL again. Lockett is questionable for Sunday with a thigh injury.

The Broncos defense is very good and so Smith will need to be on top of his game. He needs to play mistake-free football in order for the Seahawks to cover this spread.

The Hawks' defense must blitz often and shut down the run. They need to force Nix to beat them and make him as uncomfortable as they can. If they are able to rattle the rookie and make him commit a few turnovers, then the Seahawks cover this spread with ease.

Final Broncos-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

This is going to be one of the more underrated games of Week 1. It's exciting to see where these two teams are at after getting rid of Wilson. A rookie with a veteran coach going up against a vet with a rookie coach. I am a believer in Nix and think Sean Payton is a good enough coach to win this chess match against a rookie coach. Give me the Broncos to cover this spread on the road for Week 1.

Final Broncos-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Broncos +5.5 (-102)