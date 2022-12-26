By Quinn Allen · 3 min read

The Carlos Correa saga is one of the most unique situations we’ve seen in MLB free agency history. After reportedly agreeing to a deal with the San Francisco Giants, they found something worrying in his physical and abruptly canceled Correa’s introductory press conference. Scott Boras quickly found his client another deal within a matter of hours after the Giants ghosted, ultimately agreeing to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets. Now, they’ve found a concerning issue in Correa’s medical. While the Mets are optimistic they can still find a way to sign the infielder, even if it’s to a shorter deal, there is still the possibility that doesn’t happen, which means he could end up an FA again.

Despite his medical history, the former first-overall pick is still a fantastic player who can help out a team on a shorter extension. Here are 2 ballclubs who must pursue Carlos Correa if the Mets deal falls through.

2. Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves just lost star shortstop Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs. That’s a crushing blow considering how important he was to this team both in the field and at the plate. As of right now, Orlando Arcia and Vaughn Grissom will compete for the starting SS job in spring training. While the Braves have confidence in both guys being able to hold it down, the organization should be going after Correa if he becomes available again. Due to past injury problems, the Braves would probably look to give him a two to three-year deal because they also don’t have to cap space to fork out a lot of money. They could just give Correa a high AAV, like the Minnesota Twins did last season. Although he’s never played in the NL, Correa is a proven star in the Majors and would definitely ease the loss of Swanson. Plus, the two-time All-Star is coming off a fantastic campaign where he hit nearly .300 and proved he’s still one of the top shortstops around.

1. Minnesota Twins

This one is a no-brainer, right? Correa said time and time again how much he loves Minnesota and made it very clear he wanted to stay there long-term. But, the Twins fumbled the bag and failed to give him a long-term extension. Perhaps it was because of the medical history or they just flat-out dropped the ball. Nevertheless, the franchise could have a chance to redeem itself if Correa and the Mets go their separate ways after the latest fiasco.

The Twins did reportedly offer him 10 years and $285 million before Correa took the Giants’ $350 million instead. If Minny put that on the table again, Correa would almost certainly accept. He’s going to be slightly desperate if the Mets also back out. Correa slashed .291 in 2022 with the Twins and slugged 22 home runs while playing a fine shortstop. It’s a place he’s comfortable. Fans in Minnesota are already furious they lost Correa in the first place after the impact he made. Despite his massive AAV, you can’t really blame a guy for opting out in order to get his bag. But at this point, Carlos Correa likely just wants to play ball. Minnesota could be the perfect place. If the front office is smart, they’ll be picking up the phone and calling Boras ASAP to negotiate. It only makes sense.