The New York Mets are reportedly “concerned” with the results of Carlos Correa’s physical, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Correa’s surgically repaired leg has led the Mets to question whether or not they should make their reported 12-year, $315 million contract with the shortstop official. Correa had previously agreed to terms with the San Francisco Giants before the deal fell apart due to the same issue.

The Mets could work to restructure deal, per Rosenthal. It seems likely that New York will not completely move on from Carlos Correa. However, his 12-year contract is in jeopardy.

Correa has proven to be one of the best shortstops in baseball over the past few years. Teams are likely not concerned for the short-term future with him. But the Giants and Mets are clearly worried about handing him a 12 or 13-year deal.

The Giants received no shortage of criticism after allowing their deal with Correa to fall through. But their reservations may have been justified based on this latest report.

Carlos Correa’s agent Scott Boras previously issued a statement on the Giants’ unwillingness to commit to the shortstop.

“We reached an agreement. We had a letter of agreement. We gave them a time frame to execute it,” Boras said. “They advised us they still had questions. They still wanted to talk to other people, other doctors, go through it. I said, ‘Look, I’ve given you a reasonable time. We need to move forward on this. Give me a time frame. If you’re not going to execute, I need to go talk with other teams.’”

The Mets will now have a pivotal decision to make on Carlos Correa. We will continue to provide updates as they are made available.