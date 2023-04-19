Keith Nale, a two-time contestant on the popular reality show Survivor, has died.

Keith’s wife Dana told TMZ that Keith passed on Tuesday, April 18, in Keithville, Louisiana. He died from cancer and his wife also reported that he had learned about the disease in January. The type of cancer was not discovered prior to his passing.

Some of Keith’s co-stars have taken to social media to share their condolences. Jeremy Collins, who won Survivor Season 31, tweeted, “My condolences to the Big D, Wes, Austin and entire Nale family. You will be missed Keith but your legacy will live on. Rest in power my firefighter/survivor brother. #RIPOtis.”

My condolences to the Big D, Wes, Austin and entire Nale family. You will be missed Keith but your legacy will live on. Rest in power my firefighter/survivor brother. #RIPOtis pic.twitter.com/K2f8sMfYHm — Jeremy Collins (@jeremy2collins) April 19, 2023

It’s sad news for fans of Survivor. Keith Nale was a pivotal player in his two seasons and was a fan favorite. He first appeared in the 29th season, Survivor: San Juan del Sur, alongside his son Wes. H would return two seasons later in Season 31: Cambodia.

For those unfamiliar, Survivor is a reality game show where contestants are flown to an island and are separated into tribes. The contestants battle in challenges for rewards and immunity at tribal council, the place where each episode’s elimination takes place. The game continues until one is left standing, the “Sole Survivor,” and they are awarded $1 million. It’s a game of betrayal and deceit, but a wholesome presence like Keith comes along every once in a while. The series has been a staple of CBS and has run for 44 seasons since the American version’s premiere in 2000. The show is hosted by Jeff Probst.

Survivor is currently in its 44th season, titled Survivor 44, and has been airing since March 1.