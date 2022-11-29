Published November 29, 2022

By Kousha Kangarloo · 3 min read

After sitting out the second half of the 2021-22 NBA season with the New York Knicks and dedicating the entire offseason to recovering from an ailing knee injury and getting back into playing shape, Kemba Walker was officially waived by the Detroit Pistons. With Walker now set to join the Dallas Mavericks, his long-awaited return to the NBA court comes at the perfect time for a struggling Dallas team.

On that note, let’s discuss two ways the recent signing of Walker changes the Mavs and makes them better.

2. Kemba Walker gives Mavs a much-needed depth in the backcourt

As a four-time NBA All-Star and once elite combo guard, Walker will be able to provide Mavs superstar Luka Doncic with a ton of relief on the offensive end. Granted he’s not the player he once was, but during the 2019-20 season with the Boston Celtics, Walker posted averages of 19.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 42 percent from the field.

If he can showcase this level of efficiency on offense while buying into Jason Kidd’s defensive philosophy, then the Mavs will definitely luck out with the addition of Walker.

In previous years, Walker has hit a series of big shots and has been the go-to guy in clutch situations–which earned him the Cardiac Kemba nickname. Plus after an entire offseason where he dedicated himself to expanding his craft and getting his body right, the veteran playmaker is primed to be the difference-maker the Mavs desperately need.

He’s certainly no Jalen Brunson, but Walker will undoubtedly have a positive impact for the Mavs as they slowly start to turn things around.

1. Walker brings veteran leadership to the Mavs

Whether he’d be starting of coming off the bench, Kemba Walker brings experience and wisdom that this struggling Mavs squad could certainly use. He’s a battle-tested NBA vet with a few deep playoff runs under his belt. With Dallas hoping to make a run to the NBA Finals, this would be crucial for them as the season wears on.

Walker would also be able to give some timely mentorship and guidance to Doncic, who has continued to dazzle in the midst of his MVP campaign. Walker’s selflessness and value-added leadership will prove to be vital with the Mavericks setting their sights on a championship. A savvy veteran like Walker is exactly what can get Dallas back on track.

As they aim to right the ship and return to their winning ways, Dallas will be able to rely on Walker.

All-in-all, things have been bleak for the Mavs of late as they’ve dropped to 9-10 on the year and fallen to 11th place in the Western Conference. Despite being ravaged with injuries over the past few seasons, Walker has worked tirelessly to get back to this point and will see some productive minutes while giving the Mavs a boost at the guard spot. This, in-turn, will allow them to give Doncic more rest as he has been their primary ball-handler and facilitator this year.

It won’t be a cake walk by any means, but the Mavs are now better positioned to pull out wins on a more consistent basis with Walker coming on board. In their relentless pursuit of an NBA championship, Walker may wind up being the catalyst behind their successes as they get back on the winning track.