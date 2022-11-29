Published November 29, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks are signing Kemba Walker in free agency, and sure enough, hopes are high that he’ll provide the team with a much-needed scoring punch beyond Luka Doncic.

The Mavs have lost four straight games, with the team’s overreliance on Doncic crystal clear. With that said, Cuban said they hope to add more “flexibility” with Walker’s arrival in Dallas.

“We wanted to add some flexibility to our offense. Like last year at this point, we have great shot quality, particularly from the 3, but we have struggled to make enough of them. Kemba will give J-Kidd more offensive flexibility,” Cuban said of the Walker addition, per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

Kemba Walker has been a free agent ever since the Detroit Pistons waived him prior to the start of the 2022-23 campaign. He spent the past campaign with the New York Knicks, though he was basically in and out of the lineup and was never able to find his rhythm with the team until they offloaded him in a trade with Detroit.

With the Mavs, Walker will look to revitalize his career that seemed to be on the verge of death. While fans shouldn’t expect him to be the “Cardiac Kemba” of old that Charlotte Hornets fans used to love, he should still be able to provide Dallas with bench scoring and playmaking to lessen the workload on Doncic.

Dallas had to waive Facundo Campazzo to make room for Walker, but as Mark Cuban said, it was a necessary move in order to expand their offensive options.