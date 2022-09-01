 2022 College Football Odds: Arkansas over/under win total prediction

Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Arkansas over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series.

Sam Pittman took over an Arkansas program which had hit rock bottom a few years ago. Chad Morris (the former Clemson offensive coordinator who helped Dabo Swinney improve his program) was an absolute disaster as an SEC head coach. Arkansas couldn’t win an SEC game under Morris. An immediate makeover was needed. Pittman was an offensive line coach, not a coordinator or a more high-profile figure in college football, when Arkansas turned to him as Morris’s replacement. The hire was not criticized so much as it was met with a collective shrug. Who is this guy?

Pittman has proved in a short period of time that he is a very sharp guy.

Arkansas won nine games last year, including a bowl win over Penn State and James Franklin. The Razorbacks went from outhouse to — if not the penthouse — a comfortable upper-middle-class suburb in just two seasons under Pittman. Now they want more. Now they want to take yet another step, which would mean a New Year’s Six bowl game and a 10-win regular season. Is this optimism legitimate, or is it fantasyland? Let’s consider the 2022 Hogs in this over under win total evaluation.

Here are the 2022 College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 College Football Odds: Arkansas Over/Under Win Total Odds

Arkansas Razorbacks:

Over: 7 (-115)

Under: 7 (-105)

Why Arkansas Will Win Eight Games

This is a remarkable over under win total. It’s astonishingly low for a program which won eight regular-season games last year and has a starting quarterback and four offensive linemen all coming back for yet another season. K.J. Jefferson is a talented signal-caller who gets one more season with a lot of proven linemen. This offense is going to rock and roll. Arkansas should once again beat Texas A&M. It should handle most of the SEC West, with Ole Miss possibly being the only non-Alabama team the Hogs can’t handle. There is too much talent on this team, and too much familiarity with Pittman’s system and Pittman’s methods, for Arkansas to somehow fail to win eight games. Arkansas, one could argue, should win at least nine games this season. This over-under is obviously valuing certain things UA fans won’t agree with.

Why Arkansas Won’t Win Eight Games

For the people who think the over under is just right, or at least that it isn’t crazy, here’s the thought process: First, Cincinnati will beat Arkansas. The over under is giving Cincinnati a real chance to win that Week 1 game against the Hogs. If Arkansas loses to Cincy, then we’re in a situation where winning only seven is very possible. That’s point number one. Point number two is that Texas A&M might beat UA this season. Jimbo Fisher has pulled in the top recruiting class in the country. Maybe the Aggies are better than many people think, including UA fans. If the Cincinnati and A&M games are both losses, then yes, Arkansas won’t win eight games.

Final Arkansas Win Total Prediction

While Cincinnati and Texas A&M will both put up a fight, Arkansas should win at least one of those two contests and probably win both. The Razorbacks’ offense is going to be tough to stop, and Sam Pittman should not be doubted as a major head coach.

Final Arkansas Win Total Prediction: Over 7 (-115)