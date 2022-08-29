2022 College Football Odds: Oregon over/under win total prediction

Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Oregon over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series.

Oregon did well under Mario Cristobal, but the Ducks certainly left some money on the table. We’re not talking about betting performance, just as a football program which tried to reach its ceiling but didn’t fly as high as Duck fans might have hoped. Cristobal won the Pac-12 championship in 2019 and 2020, though in 2020, that particular championship was the product of Washington being unable to play in the Pac-12 title game due to COVID-19. Cristobal won one Rose Bowl as the Ducks’ head coach, and that’s the list of his top-tier accomplishments. Cristobal coached in the Pac-12 when USC was weak. The Ducks did become the top program in the Pac-12 over a larger period of time (the three-year period from 2019 through 2021), but they did not dominate the conference. In 2021, Utah dominated Oregon in two separate games to claim the Pac-12 title.

Now Cristobal is off to Miami to coach the Hurricanes in the place where he grew up. In comes Dan Lanning to coach Oregon, fresh from Georgia. Lanning was Kirby Smart’s defensive coordinator with the national championship Bulldogs. Lanning gets to face Smart and Georgia in Week 1 of the new season. We will all get to see how good Lanning is as a head coach. If he can make the adjustments required of a head coach at a top program, and if he and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham can get the most out of quarterback Bo Nix, the transfer from Auburn, Oregon could have a special season in this new era for the school.

Here are the 2022 College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 College Football Odds: Oregon Over/Under Win Total Odds

Oregon Ducks:

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (+105)

Why Oregon Will Win Nine Games

Oregon will lose to Georgia. It could definitely lose to Utah later this season. That’s two losses. However, where are you going to find four losses on this schedule? A road trip to Washington State could get tricky, and the big rivalry game at Oregon State won’t be a cakewalk. Yet, Oregon has to lose all four of those games to go under the total. If Oregon wins even one of those games, the Ducks should clean up against the rest of their schedule. They should definitely beat UCLA. They should beat Stanford, whom they play at home after losing on the road to the Trees in 2021. A home game against BYU could be a problem, but Oregon should be better than the Cougars and will benefit from playing in Autzen Stadium. Four losses simply feels like a reach with this team.

Why Oregon Won’t Win Nine Games

If you think Oregon will lose at either Washington State or Oregon State — not both places, but definitely one of the two — then the matter comes down to the BYU game. Georgia and Utah are games Oregon will lose. A split of Washington State and Oregon State makes three losses. BYU is the most likely candidate to be the fourth loss because it comes earlier in the season. BYU has been known to jump on opponents such as Wisconsin and USC earlier in a season and spring an ambush. If the Ducks’ offense is still trying to figure out how to function in the early portion of the season, that could become the fourth loss for this team.

Final Oregon Win Total Prediction

This is not an easy call. We don’t know what to expect from a first-year head coach and from a transfer quarterback, Bo Nix, who has had an up-and-down career. Ultimately, though, Oregon losing three games seems like a better bet than losing four or five. Oregon will beat BYU, which means as long as UO splits Wazzu and Oregon State, it should get to 9-3.

Final Oregon Win Total Prediction: Over 8.5 (-130)