2022 Fantasy Baseball: Top 4 waiver wire pick ups for Week 19

There are only two weeks remaining in most fantasy baseball regular seasons. Well, outside of rotisserie leagues of course. There are still some really good players that are on fire right now. There is also on sneaky good starting pitcher still massively available, despite posting some of the best numbers in all of baseball for over a month.

Without further ado, here are the top four waiver wire pick ups for Week 19 of the fantasy baseball season.

Top 4 Fantasy Baseball Adds for Week 19

4. Jake McCarthy – Arizona Diamondbacks OF

Jake McCarthy is only rostered in 10 percent of mixed Yahoo leagues. But that needs to go up. For one, he boasts the power-speed combination that wins fantasy baseball leagues. But beyond that, McCarthy has been on fire as of late.

Since August 9th, the D’Backs outfielder is 15-for-43 (.349) with a home run, 10 RBI, six runs and three stolen bases. He is consistently hitting in the middle of the order in Arizona. Their offense has recently come to life, providing more run-producing opportunities.

#Dbacks OF Jake McCarthy has gone from fringe prospect to one of the clubs most consistent hitters He leads the team with a .304 clip over the last 30-days (min. 50 AB). McCarthy had a pinch-hit double last night to knock in the game tying and winning runs. — Arizona Diamondbacks – Stats & Info (@DbacksStatsInfo) August 18, 2022

McCarthy is not generally known as a big power hitter, but he has enough pop to go deep on occasion. But the speed is legit. He has nine steals this season in just 185 at bats. If you extrapolate that out over an entire season, that’s about 30 stolen bags. If you are a fantasy manager in need of some speed without sacrificing average, McCarthy is a good option. That’s particularly true while he’s hitting like this.

3. Jake Fraley – Cincinnati Reds OF

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is in somewhat of a similar situation as McCarthy. But he has shown over a longer period of time during his career that he can continue to produce. Last season Fraley was a member of the Seattle Mariners. He played in 78 games, but many of which were in limited capacity. What is considered his rookie season, Fraley exceeded expectations. He hit nine home runs, drove in 36 and stole 10 bases in just 214 at-bats. That’s about a third of the season.

He received a downgrade in lineup by moving to the Reds. But he got an upgrade in ballpark. Fraley had not played much earlier in the year, but is receiving everyday at bats now. What is he doing with those at bats? He is killing it, that’s what.

"I gave him a big hug after the game and told him he was my favorite player. I’m extremely excited for him." Jake Fraley is hitting .333 with five homers, two doubles and 11 RBI in his last 14 starts. https://t.co/xhIMH93S74 — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) August 21, 2022

Fraley has gone deep seven times in just 99 at bats this season. But it’s really been the last two weeks that the young talented outfielder is hitting his stride. Five of those seven have come during that stretch. He’s 14-for-41 (.342) with the five home runs, to go along with 16 runs scored and nine RBI. That is scorching hot.

Now, the batting average is likely to come back to Earth. But he showed in his rookie season last year that he has a very good eye at the plate. Fraley walked almost 20 percent of his plate appearances. So, he likely won’t hurt your on-base percentage, even if the average comes down.

2. Justin Steele – Chicago Cubs SP

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele is just that, a steal for fantasy baseball managers right now. The talented 27-year-old is pitching as well as any starter in all of baseball right now. Yet, not many people seem to have noticed.

Justin Steele in his last 7 starts: 1.45 ERA / 37.1 IP / 34 Hits / 6 ER / 10 BB’s / 44 K’s 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GVQ1L2dO0c — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) August 21, 2022

Just like hitters, pitchers can go in and out of a groove. Hitters can ‘see the ball well.’ Pitchers ‘command their pitches well.’

Right now, Steele is commanding his pitches extremely well. Over his last seven starts, he has pitched 37 1/3 innings, striking out 44 and posting a 1.45 ERA. Heading into Sunday, a lot of people might have pointed to the soft schedule he had faced. But he tossed six shutout innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, with nine K’s.

Guess who he faces next time out? Those same Brewers. He is rostered in just 34 percent of fantasy baseball Yahoo leagues. That’s up from 20 percent last week. But that number needs to be higher than 50. After a decent rookie season last year, Steele is likely the real deal.

1. Lars Nootbaar – St. Louis Cardinals OF

Our last player is also the biggest priority for fantasy baseball managers. Lars Nootbaar recently was given a shot to hit leadoff for the St. Louis Cardinals. That’s because he has suddenly turned into an on-base machine.

Nootbaar is 12-for-40 over the last couple weeks, with an on-base percentage of .500. He has racked up 14 runs scored during that time, the best in the majors. Yet, his roster percentage is still at just nine percent. He’s basically free and producing second round value in fantasy leagues.

This season, Lars Nootbaar has… – A higher wRC+ than Jesse Winker

– A higher BB% than Yordan Alvarez

– A lower K% than Shohei Ohtani

– A higher OBP than Anthony Rizzo

– More DRS than Aaron Judge He is THAT guy. pic.twitter.com/daOgmFzXMb — Cardinals Stats And Facts (@STL_Stats_Facts) August 20, 2022

Like all three of the other players on this list, they are coming off rookie years that saw them show promise. Nootbaar however was also highly touted prior to his call up last year. The 24-year-old has likely earned the leadoff spot atop a very strong Cardinals offense the rest of the year.