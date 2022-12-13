By Mike Johrendt · 5 min read

Injuries have decimated the NFL over the past few weeks, and Monday Night Football saw even more of that happen. Kyler Murray, Rhamondre Stevenson, DeVante Parker, and James Conner all went down at various points of the game, making your waiver wire pickups for Week 15 that much more important.

As the playoffs in your fantasy football leagues begin in Week 15, the amount of importance your upcoming waiver wire pickups carry for your squads grows by the minute – so it is crucial that you get them right.

In most weeks, every following player is rostered in less than 50 percent of all rosters on ESPN, but there was one exception made to that rule for Week 15 (and you’ll see who and why as you read). There is more talent out on the waiver wire than you probably think, and with big injuries happening to players that got you into the playoffs in the first place, you must adapt.

As a final note – with Stevenson’s health up in the air and Damien Harris having been ruled out of this game, it was rookies Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. who took over at running back for the Patriots. Unless Stevenson somehow does not carry any sort of injury designation during practices this week, both players would be smart additions to your waiver wire pickups this week, based solely on the fact that the coaching staff seemed to trust them both in relief of Stevenson.

Week 15 Waiver Wire Pickups

10. Brock Purdy – QB

7.0% Rostered

San Francisco 49ers

Just like Jimmy Garoppolo did to us a few years back, Brock Purdy has come out and shocked the world as the starting QB for the San Francisco 49ers, all the while producing fantasy-relevant numbers. Needing to make an impression in his first-career start against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Purdy put on a clinic, and he looks to be locked in as this team’s starter moving forward.

If you need QB depth on your roster (because of a Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray injury), Purdy could be an option to plug in, but try and focus your efforts elsewhere if possible (Jared Goff and Russell Wilson are good alternatives).

9. Jameson Williams – WR

26.9% Rostered

Detroit Lions

There truly is no better ‘Welcome to the League’ moment than catching a touchdown for your first-career reception, but Jameson Williams did just that Sunday against the Vikings. Hauling in a bomb from Goff as he got behind the defense, Williams showed why the Lions were willing to wait out his recovery and why they drafted him so high.

Williams is probably going to be your best lottery ticket option left on the waiver wire that can sustainably produce for the rest of the season, so pay up to get him if you need WR depth.

8. DJ Chark

22.9% Rostered

Detroit Lions

Picking two receivers from the same offense to be on this list may be a bit short-sighted, but DJ Chark has had sustained success this year, and that shouldn’t change too much even with Williams in the fold.

Having hauled in a TD or at least 98 yards receiving in all three of his most-recent games, Chark’s role in the Detroit offense is safe enough to earn a roster spot on your team.

7. Jared Goff – QB

44.9% Rostered

Detroit Lions

The injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, and Russell Wilson have decimated the QB position for your fantasy football roster, but Jared Goff is your late-season savior. Goff should be the top QB on your waiver wire pickups this week, and you should be excited about it.

Goff has been a major part of the resurgence of the Lions, and the recent rumors of their long-term commitment to him show just how well he has performed this season. The Lions have nothing to lose and are coming up on playoff contention – and Goff can be the solution at QB you need.

6. Chigoziem Okonkwo – TE

4.3% Rostered

Tennessee Titans

The tight-end landscape is one of the toughest to predict, and outside of Travis Kelce, it’s been even more difficult to find a week-to-week starting option. Tennessee’s Chigoziem Okonkwo has become a favorite target of Ryan Tannehill and has looked solid over his past three games, earning five-plus targets in each.

5. Jerick McKinnon – RB

34.6% Rostered

Kansas City Chiefs

The running back carousel for the Kansas City Chiefs has completely gone away from Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and the one-two punch of Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon now are taking center stage. McKinnon’s role in the passing game has worked wonders for his fantasy football stock, scoring over 40 fantasy points across his past two games, showcasing his sustainable role in the offense moving forward.

4. Chuba Hubbard – RB

19.0% Rostered

Carolina Panthers

Even with D’Onta Foreman leading the way in the backfield for the Carolina Panthers, Chuba Hubbard produced solid numbers that can lead to him being a FLEX option moving forward. 17 total touches (3 receptions), 99 yards, and 1 TD is more than enough to get him in your starting lineups moving forward, and he potentially could replace Foreman as the season wraps up.

3. Evan Engram – TE

44.5% Rostered

Jacksonville Jaguars

It will certainly be tough to replicate the 11/162/2 performance from Sunday’s win over the Titans, but Evan Engram likely just guaranteed himself a top-10 finish on the year after his breakout game. Still far from a sure-fire bet, Engram is the safest TE to add to your waiver wire pickups this week.

2. Donovan Peoples-Jones – WR

44.3% Rostered

Cleveland Browns

One of the most consistent WR options this year that may still be out on your waiver wire is Donovan Peoples-Jones, who earned 12 targets Sunday. Turning that target share into 8 receptions for 144 yards represented season-bests in both categories for DPJ.

Looking for that final piece for your WR room? DPJ is the right choice for your waiver wire pickups this week.

1. Zonovan Knight – RB

58.0% Rostered

New York Jets

Yes, Zonovan Knight is rostered on more than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters, breaking the rule that this list typically follows. But being able to add an RB2 value as you head into the playoffs is a value hardly found, which is why he still deserves the top spot.

Even upon Michael Carter’s return, Knight earned the vast majority of the backfield work on a day that saw the weather impact the outcome more than once. As the Jets struggle as a team to figure out how successful they want to be, Knight looks to factor into that decision heavily moving forward.