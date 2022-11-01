2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 9

Another week closer to your fantasy football playoffs, and another week where the importance of getting your waiver wire pickups right grows. You should be able to pinpoint exactly where your team is at this season and what additions need to be made, especially as the season approaches its halfway point.

The following list of Week 9 waiver wire pickups focuses on players at key positions that can help your team now – from trying to solidify the tight-end landscape to players finally ascending into fantasy football relevancy, this week’s list is going to be important. With your trade deadlines coming up, make sure to consider making moves for any of these options as well – just because they are not available for your waiver wire pickups this week does not mean that they are not available in general.

As always, all players listed below are rostered in fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN leagues, hopefully increasing the likelihood of you being able to grab a few of the following options. Regardless of your current record, it is never too late to be adding talent to your roster, and the easiest way to do so is via waiver wire pickups.

Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups

10. Marcus Mariota – QB

24.0% Rostered

Atlanta Falcons

Needing to get through bye weeks, Marcus Mariota can easily be one of the best fill-in options moving forward, especially for Week 9. Facing a Chargers pass defense that allows a ton of yards, Mariota likely will be trusted to throw the rock more, helping give him a safer floor.

The Falcons certainly are not a team that you are wanting a ton of exposure to for your fantasy football rosters, but with Mariota producing numbers that should not be out on the waiver wire, you certainly can do worse. Other options, like Zach Wilson, Davis Mills, Taylor Heinicke, and PJ Walker, have incredibly low floors and will not be consistent options that you should invest parts of your FAAB budget into, so Mariota needs to be your choice if you need a QB on the cheap.

9. Tyler Conklin – TE

16.1% Rostered

New York Jets

Zach Wilson finally was able to establish a solid connection with Tyler Conklin Sunday against the Patriots, to the tune of six receptions, 79 yards, and 2 TDs. Even with turnover issues ultimately burying the Jets, Conklin finally was able to have another solid game.

As the TE6 on the year so far, Conklin has been a huge surprise, but most of his production came with Joe Flacco under center. If he is able to use this game and continue his budding relationship with Wilson, then he will have a really safe floor, giving you a solid TE option for the rest of the season.

8. Darius Slayton – WR

2.6% Rostered

New York Giants

Somehow, someway, the New York Giants have made it this far in the season without a bonafide WR – but Darius Slayton looks to slowly be ascending into that top role for Daniel Jones.

Sunday marked two consecutive weeks of exactly six targets for Slayton, and with Wan’Dale Robinson potentially being just a flash in the pan, Slayton can step up and be a WR3 moving forward. It can be expected that the Giants will eventually need to establish a threat in the receiving game outside of Saquon Barkley, and taking a swing on Slayton being that guy is a healthy shot.

7. Isaiah Likely – TE

1.7% Rostered

Baltimore Ravens

The unfortunate injury to Mark Andrews provided a great shot for preseason hero Isaiah Likely to make his first regular-season impact, and he surely did against the Buccaneers. Six receptions for 77 yards and a score helped alleviate any passing-game concerns upon Andrews’ injury.

While not looking like a serious injury, the likelihood of Andrews missing at least a week would help push Likely back into the spotlight, especially with there only being one more game before BAL’s bye week.

6. Evan Engram – TE

32.2% Rostered

Jacksonville Jaguars

Speaking of tight ends, Evan Engram has asserted himself as one of the safest TE options in fantasy football this year and easily should be near the top of your Week 9 waiver wire pickups list. As the Jaguars continue to struggle, Engram has become the safety outlet for Trevor Lawrence, helping establish a safe floor for the former Giant.

5. Romeo Doubs – WR

47.3% Rostered

Green Bay Packers

With Allen Lazard out due to an injury, rookie Romeo Doubs was thrown back into the spotlight, and he came up clutch. Hauling in four passes for 62 yards and a Sportscenter-highlight score, Doubs looked the part as the top pass-catcher for the Packers Sunday. With their WR depth still quite light, Doubs has an easy track to becoming a weekly WR3 for the rest of the 2022 season.

4. Greg Dulcich – TE

34.0% Rostered

Denver Broncos

The final tight end on this week’s list may just be the most surprising entry, as rookie Greg Dulcich has gone from being injured to start the season to a bonafide target for Russell Wilson. Granted, the Denver Broncos and their offensive attack leave a lot to be desired, but Dulcich has carved out a really solid role and looks to have that locked in.

Frequently in passing situations, look for Dulcich to continue his safe-floor style of play, something that a competing roster certainly needs as we enter the home stretch.

3. Justin Fields – QB

26.2% Rostered

Chicago Bears

Faded from the face of existence earlier this season due to his inconsistent play, the Chicago Bears have to be absolutely loving the growth that Justin Fields has made this season. Playing his way into relevancy has helped the Bears actually produce a competent offensive attack, and focusing on using Fields in the running game has really helped open up his capabilities.

While the Bears will continue to be bad, it is Fields that is likely going to be the best QB to pick up, so make sure he tops your waiver wire pickups this week.

2. Rondale Moore – WR

46.3% Rostered

Arizona Cardinals

Even upon the return of DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore has established himself as a solid-floor option in the offense of the Arizona Cardinals. Earning frequent attention from Kyler Murray, Moore has been able to ascend into flex territory based solely on the amount of work he regularly receives.

The Cardinals have been one of the more surprisingly-disappointing teams to start this season, and with that in mind, they have had to turn to the air more than usual. Outside of Hopkins, Moore looks to be the next highly-featured option in the offense, and he needs to be rostered everywhere you do not currently have him.

1. Khalil Herbert – RB

47.7% Rostered

Chicago Bears

The top pick for your waiver wire pickups this week needs to be Khalil Herbert, who has been taking advantage of his reps in the backfield more efficiently than David Montgomery. With the Bears utilizing an offensive approach that sees both Herbert and Montgomery earning substantial time in the backfield, adding Herbert as an upside RB2/3 option is a smart play, especially with the bye weeks starting to kick in full force.

Look for Herbert everywhere you can, but do not be surprised if he is already being rostered.