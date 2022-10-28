The Baltimore Ravens may have won their Thursday Night Football match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they lost a key member in the process. During the game, All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews left the game due to a shoulder injury. Baltimore hung on thanks to their backup TE, but fans were understandably worried about the health of Andrews.

Based on Mark Andrews’ recent comments, though, it seems like the Ravens tight end will be fine. Speaking to a reporter after leaving the game, the star said that his shoulder will be fine after that injury scare. That’s a good sign for the team. (via Jeremy Fowler)

“Caught TE Mark Andrews leaving #Ravens locker room. He said his shoulder will be fine.”

Andrews is arguably the Ravens’ most important player on offense after Lamar Jackson. The tight end is vital part of their passing attack, as he’s a true matchup nightmare for any defensive player. His role on the offense right now is basically being another receiver, just because his abilities is just that valuable.

Missing Andrews for any amount of time could be devastating for the Ravens this season. The easiest path to the NFL playoffs is by winning the division, as there’s too many good teams to fight for a Wild Card spot. With the Bengals hot on their heels, they need every win they can get to win the AFC North.

Ravens fans are just hoping at this point that Mark Andrews’ injury isn’t that serious. If he ends up missing time due to injury, the rest of the team’s WR room must step up for them immediately.