Published November 16, 2022

By Blake Lovell · 3 min read

We’ve reached Week 11 in fantasy football, and as always, picking the right tight end could be key to fantasy success. That means fantasy football owners could use some advice with the Week 11 start ’em sit ’em tight ends.

Who should be in your lineup and who should be on your bench?

Here’s the fantasy football start ’em sit ’em tight ends list for Week 11 action.

Week 11 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys

As expected, Schultz has once again become a big part of the Dallas offense since Dak Prescott’s return. After finishing outside the top 65 in three of the first four games he played in this season, Schultz has posted three straight top-16 finishes and two straight top-10 finishes, including a TE3 performance in Week 10 with six receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers. Schultz is a must-play against the Minnesota Vikings, who allow the eighth-most points per game at the position (11.0).

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

Making it two in a row for the Bears tight end. Yes, he finished as the top-performing fantasy football tight end in consecutive games thanks to back-t0-back two-touchdown games, and his reward is another solid matchup. The Atlanta Falcons allow the 12th-most points at the position (10.7 points per game), and though grabbing multiple touchdowns again may be unrealistic, don’t put anything past the Justin Fields-led offense at this point.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

There’s not a lot to be excited about with Freiermuth’s past two performances. He finished TE18 in Week 9 and TE17 in Week 10, but as always, there’s a lot of volatility at the position. Freiermuth has the sixth-most targets among tight ends, and he could get a lot of them in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals if Pittsburgh is playing from behind. He had a season-high 10 targets in the season-opening game between the two teams.

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders

Moreau scored his only top-16 finish of the season last week against the Indianapolis Colts by posting 43 receiving yards and a touchdown (TE5). Banking on a touchdown in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos may be another story. Though Denver is in the middle of the pack in defending the position (15th in the NFL in allowing 9.8 points per game), Moreau’s fantasy football production lacks upside in this offense.

Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals

It’s hard to even look at Hurst as a “bad” play when Joe Burrow is under center. The Bengals are eighth in the league in passing attempts per game (37.4), and Ja’Marr Chase’s injury has opened up opportunities for Hurst and others to produce. But with Hurst finishing outside the top 18 in four straight games, he’s not a great start in a somewhat tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (10th in the league in allowing just 8.1 points per game at the position).

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers

Tonyan saw his lowest number of targets this season in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys. He hauled in his only target for eight yards, which led to his second-worst finish of the season (TE37). Tonyan has had some difficult matchups in recent weeks, but he does get a nice one in Week 11 against a Tennessee Titans team allowing the ninth-most points per game to opposing tight ends (10.9). Is that intriguing enough to start him? Probably not since the overall production just hasn’t been there.