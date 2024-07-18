CJ Stroud took the Texans to the NFL Playoffs last season exceeding expectations with a win over the Cleveland Browns. Now the Texans suddenly have an embarrassment of riches on offense that have Stroud and fans talking.

Stroud dubbed the Houston offense a “five headed monster” in a proclamation that will scare the rest of the NFL. His comments came during a time when the top ten Texans of all-time were revealed. Stroud was compared to Peyton Manning and another all-time great in the latest round of preseason hype.

Stefon Diggs is the one player catching the attention of most watchers of the team's practices but there are so many more potential stars to speak of this season that it will whet fans' appetite for more success to come.

Stroud Gets Real On Life With Diggs

Stroud's passing prowess is well understood and got a big bump in valuation after he led a short-handed offense to the second round of the playoffs. Stroud brought out the best in Nico Collins, his team from college rival from Michigan, setting the stage for the Texans' insane lineup this season.

The “five headed monster” in Texas includes new additions Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs. Tank Dell, Collins and tight end Dalton Schultz also factor in to the equation.

Stroud is excited.

“Stefon is somebody that can open up the playbook, but we have all these guys around,” he said. “It's a five-headed monster. It's definitely dope to have just a bunch of options.”

Diggs Is Not Trying To Overthink Things

Diggs is letting his intuition lead the way as he continues to work with the Texans' all-star offense. Meanwhile, Diggs is hoping for a license to run as he teaches the Texans' young bucks how to maximize their talents even further.

With blazing fast receivers on the outside and Dalton Schultz threatening the middle of the defense, the Texans could run wild this fall while securing another playoff birth and division title.

“I feel like this offense is one of the offenses that got a lot of horses in the stable, you know what I'm saying,” Diggs said last month in anticipation of the start of the 2024-2025 NFL season. “You let them all loose, and we'll figure the rest out.”