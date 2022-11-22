Published November 22, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Rams have shockingly decided to part ways with running back Darrell Henderson Jr., placing the 25-year-old on waivers after the defeat in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints, per Ian Rapoport. While it had been rumored that Cam Akers was set to be moved at the trade deadline, it seems he’s re-gained his role on the team, and instead it’s Henderson that’s being shown the door.

Henderson was limited in Week 11 while dealing with a knee injury, but it seems the Rams are closing the door on his time with the franchise altogether. He rushed the ball two times for nine yards in the loss against New Orleans and had just six carries the week prior during the loss against the Cardinals.

Henderson himself didn’t seem too bothered by the move from the organization, posting to Twitter just after news broke of his release.

😎🙌🏽 — Darrell Henderson Jr (@DarrellH8) November 22, 2022

In total this season, Henderson has 70 carries for 283 yards and three touchdowns, but never was able to lock down the RB1 role full-time, even with Cam Akers requesting a trade earlier in the year. It was Akers who served as the lead back on Sunday, rushing 14 times for 61 yards.

It’s unclear at this point precisely why the Rams opted to move on from Henderson altogether, but his Tweet indicates there could have been some sort of falling out.

The Rams drafted Darrell Henderson in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft (70th overall) out of Memphis. He has played in 50 games for the organization since then, scoring 13 touchdowns and rushing for 1,742 yards during his tenure in LA.