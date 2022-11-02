2022 Fantasy Football Week 9 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

We’ve reached Week 9 in the NFL and fantasy football, and there are plenty of intriguing matchups for quarterbacks around the league. That is, the ones who are actually playing. Let’s go through the Week 9 start ’em sit ’em quarterbacks.

It’s a huge bye week with the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and San Francisco 49ers earning a much-needed break, but most fantasy football owners are probably only looking at replacements for Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones.

So, here are the Week 9 start ’em sit ’em quarterbacks for fantasy football.

Week 9 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

While the Jaguars have struggled to a 2-6 start this season, Lawrence has proven his upside as a fantasy football quarterback. He ranks QB10 heading into a salivating matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, who have allowed an NFL-most 23.4 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Lawrence has four top-12 finishes through eight games, and this is one of his most appealing opportunities yet.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Have Rodgers and the Packers had a frustrating season? Absolutely. Has Rodgers been frustrating for fantasy football owners? Yes. Does Rodgers have a chance to turn things around in a big way against the team allowing a gazillion points per game (it’s actually 32.1) and the second-most to quarterbacks? You better believe it. Rodgers was a sit against the Buffalo Bills, but he goes from facing the toughest defense to the worst defense in the Detroit Lions.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

After a three-touchdown performance in a win over the Arizona Cardinals, Cousins has now thrown two or more touchdowns in five of Minnesota’s seven games this season. All five of those resulted in top-13 quarterback finishes in fantasy, and he could produce another in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders. Though Washington has three top-13 finishes in its past four games, those came against average or below-average passing teams like the Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, and Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings have Justin Jefferson and those teams don’t. Plus, the Commanders have only two interceptions this season, which is tied for the second-lowest in the NFL.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Fields has thrown more than 22 passes in a game only once this season, but there’s obviously much more to his fantasy value than that given his running ability. He has rushed for 60 or more yards in three straight games, and when you combine that with six passing touchdowns in that stretch, it has resulted in three straight top-eight finishes. The next opponent is the Miami Dolphins, who have 20.2 points per game to opposing quarterbacks — the seventh-most in the league.

Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady fantasy football owners likely already know this, but he’s simply no longer an automatic start. He only has two top-15 fantasy finishes this season. He has finished 19th or lower in five of the Bucs’ seven games. Now, it’s a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, who only allow 14.5 points per game at the position. Sit Tampa Tom in what figures to be a low-scoring game (the opening over/under is 42.5). Speaking of that matchup….

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

It’s interesting to think you’d want to sit the two most recent Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks. However, that’s where things stand with both Brady and Stafford this season. The Rams quarterback has finished above 17th in fantasy only once this season, and that came all the way back in Week 2. Add in the fact that all-world wide receiver Cooper Kupp is dealing with an injury, and the matchup isn’t the best for Stafford and company.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Goff always has upside due to how bad his defense has been. That’s why Rodgers is one of the easiest starts of the week. However, you can’t ignore the stats. The Packers are the fourth-best in the league at only allowing 12.9 points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and Goff’s overall numbers have been a mixed bag. He has had a few big games with four-touchdown efforts against teams like the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders, but beyond that, he has only put up a combined four touchdowns in the other five games. The Lions also just traded TJ Hockenson, who notched at least four targets in every game this season.

Ryan Tannehill (or Malik Willis), Tennessee Titans

There is understandable intrigue with any quarterback that plays the Kansas City Chiefs. Why? Because you fully expect them to throw a lot since there’s a decent chance they’ll be trailing at some point. And you can even love the fact that the Chiefs allow the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. But Tannehill returning from injury or the rookie Willis is not the best play, even if the potential game script suggests that it is. The Titans want to run the ball, and a lot of Derrick Henry is the best formula for keeping the ball out of Patrick Mahomes’ hands.