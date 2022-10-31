Aaron Rodgers reveals what Packers must to do turn season around

The Green Bay Packers’ 2022 season is not going well. They are now 3-5, tied in record with the Chicago Bears, as the Minnesota Vikings continue pushing their lead in the NFC North. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been able to carry the team to victories and it could result in them missing the playoffs.

The Packers’ offense has struggled all season amid injuries, inconsistent play from the wide receiver group and a decline in production from Rodgers. The quarterback laid out in simple terms what has to change in order for the team to start winning.

“We’re going up have to push the ball down the field in order to win games in this league,” Rodgers said after the Packers’ 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, via Ryan Wood of USA TODAY.

On defense, the Packers have been decent, particularly against the pass thanks to a great season from Jaire Alexander. But their offense has been far from good. Rodgers is getting the ball out very quickly as he works to generate chemistry with his new wideouts and thus has not been able to generate long plays or sustain momentum. Allen Lazard’s injury has forced the Pack to rely on a cast of WRs that is unimpressive and new to the team.

The Packers are also turning away from AJ Dillon and leaning more into Aaron Jones as the top running back despite the need to generate drives. Overall, Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur have to figure out how to get the most out of the team. They could also benefit from a trade coming before the trade deadline.