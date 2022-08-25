2022 NFL Odds: Philadelphia Eagles over/under win total prediction

The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the most improved teams in the NFL last season, vaulting themselves into the playoffs after a poor 2020. It is time to check out FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Eagles’ over/under win total.

Philadelphia went 9-8, just a season after winning four games. It was their fourth playoff appearance over five seasons. Ultimately, they lost in the wildcard round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, the Eagles hope to do more. Nick Sirianni returns for his second season as head coach. Also, he brings back defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and nearly his entire staff.

Philadelphia looked dead in the water with 10 games left to play, sitting at 2-5. Then, Siranni changed things up, opting to run the ball more. The Eagles went 7-3 down the stretch to sneak into the playoffs.

Jalen Hurts returns as the quarterback and produced solid numbers. Subsequently, the Eagles traded for A.J. Brown to give Hurts another weapon. Philadelphia also added nice pieces on defense to make it stouter. Now, the trick is to see how it all pans out. Are the Eagles ready to take the next step?

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Eagles Over/Under Win Total Odds

Philadelphia Eagles:

Over: 9.5 (-130)

Under: 9.5 (+110)

Why The Eagles Will Win 10 Games

Hurts is not an elite quarterback. Alternatively, he can win some games with his arm and feet. Hurts threw for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Additionally, he ran for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns. His rushing numbers led the team ahead of Miles Saunders, who ran for 754 yards. Brown is a great addition and can help Hurts.

Moreover, his experience playing with an average quarterback illustrates that he can do damage with almost anyone throwing to him. Philadelphia has two other weapons in Devonte Smith and Dallas Goedert. Smith caught 64 passes for 916 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. Meanwhile, Goedert had 56 receptions for 830 yards and four touchdowns.

The offensive line is one of the best in the NFL. Moreover, Philadelphia has depth beyond Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, with all five spots looking great.

Philadelphia brings back Pro-Bowl defensive end Brandon Graham. However, he is 34 and recovering from a torn Achillies. Fletcher Cox is still a threat but slowing down. Philadelphia remedied this by adding Hassan Reddick on the line. Likewise, Jason Hargrove is back after generating 7.5 sacks last year. The Eagles also drafted possibly the best linebacker in the draft in Nakobe Dean. Now, they will test that theory to see if it pans out.

Jake Elliot rebounded from a terrible 2020 by nailing 30 of his 33 field-goal attempts. Thus, he looks to continue the production and put Philadelphia in a position to win with every kick.

The Eagles will win 10 games because they have a solid defensive core, an emerging quarterback, and some playmakers. Likewise, they play in a division that includes the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants.

Why The Eagles Won’t Win 10 Games

Philadelphia still is not confident that Hurts can be the guy. Defenses are constantly adjusting to quarterbacks. Can Hurts adjust? The Eagles have given him the tools to succeed. Thus, it is his ball to run with.

Philadelphia is not sure who will be running the ball. Yes, they have Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell. Gainwell scored five touchdowns in 2021. However, neither could produce powerful runs between the pins. Hurts should not be the leading rusher, but he was last year. Now, Philadelphia must figure out a way to involve their running backs more.

Do the Eagles have anyone besides four-time pro bowler Darius Slay in the secondary? Philadelphia did not address the position in the offseason and will mainly return the guys they played last season. They will have issues if their pass rushers cannot get to the quarterback.

The schedule is slightly tricky, too. The Eagles play the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on the road. Additionally, they have home dates with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints. Philadelphia must also learn to defeat their division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles have lost three in a row to Dallas and are 2-7 over nine games.

The Eagles will not win 10 games because Hurts cannot evolve. Also, their running game is questionable, and their secondary is not the greatest.

Final Eagles Win Total Prediction

Philadelphia got stronger in the offseason. They are not a real NFC contender, but they are strong enough to make some noise. Consequently, the only thing that could bring this team down is massive injuries. Expect the Eagles to amass 10 wins.

Final Eagles Win Total Prediction: Over: 9.5 (-130)