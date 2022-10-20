Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 254 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their predictions for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, including their game of the week (the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face-off for the first time since Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid took home the Lombardi Trophy over Kyle Shanahan’s Niners in Super Bowl 54), betting locks of the week (Blake looks to continue his winning ways with the 7-point favorite Dallas Cowboys as they host the 1-4 Detroit Lions, while Dillon hopes to get back in the win column with the New England Patriots (-7.5), whose defense is starting to come together as they prepare for a hapless Chicago Bears offense), and upsets of the week (the New York Jets have a chance to extend their record to 5-2 with a slight upset against the spiraling Denver Broncos, while the New York Giants (+3) likely don’t view themselves as underdogs as they travel to Jacksonville to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars).

NFL Week 7 Predictions

Matchup Blake Dillon NO @ ARI Cardinals Cardinals ATL @ CIN Bengals Bengals DET @ DAL Cowboys Cowboys IND @ TEN Titans Titans GB @ WSH Packers Packers TB @ CAR Bucs Bucs NYG @ JAX Jaguars Giants CLE @ BAL Ravens Ravens NYJ @ DEN Jets Jets HOU @ LV Raiders Raiders SEA @ LAC Chargers Chargers KC @ SF Chiefs Chiefs PIT @ MIA Dolphins Dolphins CHI @ NE Patriots Patriots Record 59-34 51-42

