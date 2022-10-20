fbpx
2022 NFL Week 7 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more

Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 254 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their predictions for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, including their game of the week (the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face-off for the first time since Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid took home the Lombardi Trophy over Kyle Shanahan’s Niners in Super Bowl 54), betting locks of the week (Blake looks to continue his winning ways with the 7-point favorite Dallas Cowboys as they host the 1-4 Detroit Lions, while Dillon hopes to get back in the win column with the New England Patriots (-7.5), whose defense is starting to come together as they prepare for a hapless Chicago Bears offense), and upsets of the week (the New York Jets have a chance to extend their record to 5-2 with a slight upset against the spiraling Denver Broncos, while the New York Giants (+3) likely don’t view themselves as underdogs as they travel to Jacksonville to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars).

NFL Week 7 Predictions

Matchup Blake Dillon
NO @ ARI Cardinals Cardinals
ATL @ CIN Bengals Bengals
DET @ DAL Cowboys Cowboys
IND @ TEN Titans Titans
GB @ WSH Packers Packers
TB @ CAR Bucs Bucs
NYG @ JAX Jaguars Giants
CLE @ BAL Ravens Ravens
NYJ @ DEN Jets Jets
HOU @ LV Raiders Raiders
SEA @ LAC Chargers Chargers
KC @ SF Chiefs Chiefs
PIT @ MIA Dolphins Dolphins
CHI @ NE Patriots Patriots
Record 59-34 51-42

NFL Week 6 Predictions

Matchup Blake Dillon
WSH @ CHI Bears Bears
SF @ ATL 49ers 49ers
NE @ CLE Browns Browns
NYJ @ GB Packers Packers
JAX @ IND Colts Jaguars
MIN @ MIA Vikings Vikings
CIN @ NO Bengals Bengals
BAL @ NYG Giants Ravens
TB @ PIT Bucs Bucs
ARI @ SEA Seahawks Seahawks
CAR @ LAR Rams Rams
BUF @ KC Bills Bills
DAL @ PHI Eagles Eagles
DEN @ LAC Chargers Chargers

