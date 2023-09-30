The Colorado Rockies and OF/DH Charlie Blackmon agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract extension on Friday, per Robert Murray of FanSided. Murray also reports the deal includes a potential extra $2 million if Blackmon reaches a specific number of plate appearances.

Blackmon, 37, has been with the Rockies since 2011. He's been in Colorado for both the good and bad times. Blackmon was there when the Rockies reached the playoffs with their Nolan Arenado-led squad. He's also seen the team trade Arenado away and lose stars such as Trevor Story in free agency.

Blackmon has been consistent for the Rockies though. He's a four-time All-Star who has led the league in hits once, runs scored twice, batting average once, total bases once, and triples once, per Baseball Reference. Blackmon's most recent All-Star appearance came in 2019. However, he was also productive during the shortened 2020 season.

Although he hasn't produced at the same superstar-caliber level over the past three years, Blackmon has been a reliable offensive threat. Sure, playing at Coors Field helps matters. Nevertheless, it's difficult to find a hitter who's been as consistent as Blackmon.

Overall, he owns a career slash line of .296/.355/.485 with an .841 OPS. He's only appeared in 94 games so far in 2023, but Blackmon owns a respectable .285/.370/.450 slash line with an .821 OPS.

The decision to stay with the Rockies is interesting. Retirement may have been on the table, or he could have attempted to sign with a contender. But Blackmon seems to be content playing for a lackluster Rockies ball club.

Colorado is trying to build a contender. Their efforts have not panned out in recent seasons though. They have signed stars like Kris Bryant over the past couple of years, so perhaps the Rockies will remain aggressive this offseason. Giving Charlie Blackmon an opportunity to win late in his career should be something Colorado tries to do.