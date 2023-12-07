Ahead of Week 14 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Wide Receivers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

As we approach Week 14 in the majority of fantasy football leagues, we find ourselves at a pivotal moment. This signifies either the ultimate or second-to-last week before the postseason kicks in. Fantasy football managers are facing heightened pressure, whether it's about enhancing their seeding, securing a coveted postseason position, or evading the undesirable last place. As a result, the decisions to play or bench certain players hold heightened importance.

The positive update is that, in contrast to the preceding week with six teams on byes, only two teams are on bye in Week 14. Furthermore, the impact of critical lineup losses is relatively minimal. Making precise decisions on who to start or sit becomes crucial, and to aid you in this critical task, we're highlighting some of our top recommendations for player selections in the upcoming matchups.

Wide Receivers to Start in Week 14

Rashee Rice, KC (vs BUF)

In the last two games against the Raiders and Packers, Rashee Rice has finally emerged as the receiver we had hoped for. During this period, he accumulated 19 targets, made 16 catches, gained 171 yards, and scored a touchdown. Against the Bills in what could be a high-scoring affair, Rice should be viewed as a solid No. 2 fantasy football receiver in most leagues. Patrick Mahomes should continue relying on Rice in this matchup. In addition, the fact that Buffalo has allowed 12 receivers to score at least 14.2 PPR points this season adds to Rice's appeal.

Courtland Sutton, DEN (@ LAC)

After finding the end zone in Week 13 against Houston, Courtland Sutton bounced back from a touchdown drought in Week 12 against Cleveland. He has now scored a touchdown in six of his last seven games. That brings his total to nine touchdowns for the year. In the upcoming Week 14 matchup against the Chargers, Russell Wilson should continue favoring Sutton. Recall that the Chargers rank No. 3 in fantasy football points allowed to opposing receivers. With top-15 upside in most leagues, Sutton remains a strong consideration.

DJ Moore, CHI (vs DET)

DJ Moore's fantasy football performance is closely tied to Justin Fields being under center. In Fields' seven full games, Moore has averaged an impressive 22.2 FFPG. He has exceeded 22 fantasy points in four consecutive games with Fields and only fell below 13 points once. Facing the Lions, Moore is a must-start without question. Detroit has been tough against the run but struggled through the air since Week 9.

Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs SEA)

While Deebo Samuel has been a force on the field, Brandon Aiyuk has not gone unnoticed. Aiyuk has found the end zone in four straight games. He has also achieved at least 13 fantasy football points in each of his last five outings. In the Thanksgiving matchup against Seattle, he recorded 50 yards and a touchdown on just two catches. Aiyuk leads the Niners in yards and touchdowns against zone coverage. Considering the Seahawks use zone at the fourth-highest rate in the league, Aiyuk remains a reliable fantasy start every week. That's despite taking a slight step back behind Deebo in recent games.

Start ‘Em: Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs HOU) and Drake London, ATL (vs TB)

Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 14

Calvin Ridley, JAC (@ CLE)

Trevor Lawrence is likely sidelined due to an ankle injury and Christian Kirk is out with a groin issue. This means that Calvin Ridley becomes a focal point in Week 14 at Cleveland. However, the return of cornerback Denzel Ward for the Browns adds a challenging dimension to Ridley's outlook. Even if Lawrence manages to play, Ridley's appeal is dampened by the matchup. Take note that Cleveland ranks No. 2 in allowing the fewest FFPG to opposing receivers. Considering these factors, it's advisable to start Ridley only in three-receiver leagues for Week 14.

Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs NE)

Diontae Johnson salvaged his fantasy football production in Week 13 with a garbage-time touchdown against Arizona. Despite this, he has been held to four catches and 50 yards or less in four consecutive games. The uncertainty of Mitch Trubisky starting in place of Kenny Pickett (ankle) adds further hesitation in trusting the Steelers in the passing game. In Week 14, Johnson is best suited for starting in three-receiver PPR leagues only.

Tee Higgins, CIN (vs IND)

Yes, Jake Browning and the Bengals showed improvement last week. However, Tee Higgins didn't experience a significant uptick in production. He had just three targets on Monday Night Football. Now he faces the Colts, who have allowed the fewest yards to receivers since Week 9. They also employ the highest rate of zone coverage in the NFL. Higgins, therefore, faces a challenging scenario. Despite his notable name, recent production concerns and the unfavorable matchup make it advisable to explore other options for Week 14.

Sit 'em: Tyler Lockett, SEA (@ SF) and Adam Thielen, CAR (@ NO)

Looking Ahead

As we approach Week 14 in fantasy football, strategic decision-making takes center stage. The landscape is rife with opportunities and challenges, with managers grappling with crucial choices that can make or break their playoff aspirations. Whether opting to start emerging talents like Rashee Rice or banking on established performers such as DJ Moore, the stakes are high. Conversely, cautious considerations are warranted for players like Calvin Ridley, Diontae Johnson, and Tee Higgins. They face tough matchups or uncertainties. As the fantasy football gridiron heats up, navigating the complexities of player selections becomes pivotal. By blending insights, statistics, and matchup analyses, managers can aim to secure those vital victories and propel themselves into the postseason fray.