We're gaining more clarity on the 2025 Los Angeles Rams now that they'll leave paradise soon. It's Super Bowl or bust this fall.

Sean McVay narrated the first aggressive move: Sending Davante Adams a highlight package of his biggest plays. That led to Adams' blockbuster Rams signing in March.

The perennial Pro Bowler has since completed his first minicamp in the new surroundings. But Adams' arrival isn't just the only much-anticipated element for the 2025 Rams. Los Angeles comes with the kind of hot takes that spark trends and watchful eyes in the City of Angels.

Los Angeles has other areas to address. Plus breakout stars potentially winning over L.A. Here are four of the hottest takes as the season draws near.

Davante Adams will lead the Rams in receptions

Puka Nacua will remain a massive emphasis for the offense. McVay is likely energized about all the mismatches he can create with both Pro Bowlers together.

But Adams is due for a seventh Pro Bowl nod here. And bound to lead the offense in catches.

Adams brings the release game and route acceleration this offense craves. He's literally a faster Cooper Kupp here.

Nacua will draw more attention now that he's entering season three. But Adams is inserted into a system that'll motion him more — giving him more mismatches against defenders. The Rams motioned more than 71% of the time last season.

The New York Jets rarely motioned Adams or their WRs. McVay will get aggressively creative in using Adams. That means he, not Nacua, will top the receptions mark.

The Rams will get 1 last major deal done

Kyren Williams faces a nebulous future from what some Rams fans believe. He's yet to get a new deal locked in.

Doubtful the Rams and general manager Les Snead will allow this to drag out any further. As pass happy the Rams are with Matthew Stafford, Williams is an integral part of this offense via the ground game.

Summer deals are nothing new for the Rams. Kupp once signed his extension in June 2022. Donald inked his deal around the same time too. It's looking like Williams will be in before training camp.

Besides, the last thing L.A. wants is to apply pressure on newcomer Jarquez Hunter or the returning Blake Corum to carry the backfield. The latter attempting to come back from an injury-riddled 2024.

Jared Verse will threaten NFL's sack title

Perhaps Verse's tiring workout with Aaron Donald is a good thing. The second-year defender likely gained new nuggets on how to attack offenses through the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Verse showed he's as good as advertised in '24. That campaign only fuels him to ascend higher for '25.

The edge rusher is surrounded by pieces who can open rush lanes for him. Bryon Young is a steady 7-8 sack performer. Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske ignite the inside pressure. Now rookie Josiah Stewart turns up the pressure heat on quarterbacks.

This only means less double teams for Verse. L.A. drafted him to become the new sack leader post-Donald. This is the season he shows just that following a stellar debut.

The Rams will welcome back a familiar, beloved face

A locker will be ready and prepped for Jalen Ramsey.

The Rams will find a way to lure back the beloved past Super Bowl winner. The Rams make too much sense for Ramsey.

Dallas signed a former teammate of his already in Robert Rochell — axing Ramsey there. Baltimore signed Jaire Alexander, ruling out Ramsey in Charm City too.

The Rams represent the last contender needing extra defensive back help. L.A. can plug him at safety too to extend his longevity in the league.

The Rams have hurdles to scale to get Ramsey on board. But luring back beloved fixtures before camp is nothing new for the Rams.

John Johnson III returned during 2023 training camp. Although he was a free agent who could sign anywhere. Snead and the front office won't relinquish any thoughts of a Ramsey reunion.