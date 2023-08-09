When you win a penalty shootout in a World Cup, you are written in the fabric of sports history. There are many fans in your country that will be singing your name for years and years. However, in the case of Chloe Kelly in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the dimension of support has gone to unmatched levels. The English footballer has won the hearts of not just the England supporters but also the Nigerian supporters.

England and Nigeria tussled for 120 minutes but remained goalless. Eventually, the match went into a penalty shootout. It was the Three Lions who emerged victorious. This victory came just a day after Sweden beat the United States in a penalty shootout.

England prevailed over Nigeria in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to reach the quarter-finals. Kelly rocketed her penalty into the top corner to give the keeper no chance. Although she clinched the penalty shootout with this kick, she attracted the headlines with the act she did moments after the match.

Kelly, like the rest of the England squad, were ecstatic. She ran towards her squad members in joy and delight. However, her excitement level went down when she saw Nigerian goalie Chiamaka Nnadozie lying on the turf.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Nigerian goalkeeper was distraught after being beaten by Kelly’s spot kick to crash out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Consequently, Kelly comforted Nnadozie as the broadcast cameramen tried to zoom in and catch their conversation. However, the English superstar told them to move away.

“Huge respect to Chloe Kelly for not really celebrating and going straight over to console Nnadozie,” football writer Charlotte Patterson tweeted.

“As well as telling the cameras to get lost.”