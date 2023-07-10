It is finally the All-Star break and MLB's best players are headed to Seattle. On Monday, The Seattle Mariners' home field, T-Mobile Park, will host the MLB Home Run Derby. The event includes plenty of star power with some players returning to the derby and others making their debut. Let's take a look at how to watch the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby and which players are participating.

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

How to watch 2023 MLB Home Run Derby

The 2023 derby will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. It is scheduled for 8 PM EST on Monday, July 10. The derby can be watched on ESPN and streamed via FuboTV.

Participants and bracket

The MLB Home Run Derby features a tremendous group of players. Here's who's participating and how the bracket looks heading into the event.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

No. 1 seed Luis Robert vs. No. 8 seed Adley Rutschman.

No. 2 seed Pete Alonso vs. No. 7 seed Julio Rodriguez.

No. 3 seed Mookie Betts vs. No. 6 seed Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

No. 4 seed Adolis Garcia vs. No. 5 seed Randy Arozarena.

Although Luis Robert is the No. 1 seed, Pete Alonso is the favorite entering the derby. He's a defending champion who fully expects to win once again. That said, he's got no shortage of respectable competition this season. Julio Rodriguez is especially interesting, since he's going to receive support from the home fans. Perhaps he can capitalize on that and build momentum.

The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night projects to be an electric affair.