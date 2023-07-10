Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder/second baseman Mookie Betts lacks confidence in his chances to take down the field at the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby.

He's also the underdog in the first round of the Derby where he'd face Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Those signs point to an early exit from the event for Betts, but don't give up on him just yet. Even with his own doubts and the high quality of the competition, Betts will be there at T-Mobile Park in Seattle this Monday to try and be the last man standing in this highly anticipated event that he will be joining for the first time in his career.

The iron is still hot

At the end of the first half of the 2023 MLB regular season, Mookie Betts is tied for third-most home runs in the entire big leagues. He has 26 thus far. That's tied with fellow Derby contestant and two-time champion of the event Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and more than what anyone else on the Derby has at this point of the season. In addition, Betts is definitely feeling it, as evidenced by the fact that he's got the most home runs in the MLB over the last 15 days with seven blasts. Shohei Ohtani also has seven over the same stretch but the Los Angeles Angels superstar is not part of the Derby field.

Betts is feeling good and whenever that's the case, it only means trouble for baseballs.

“It’s the best I’ve felt in a long time… I’m just gonna ride the wave and see what happens,” Betts recently said following last Friday's win against the Halos, per SNLA.

Let's talk about no-doubters

Although he's expressed reservations about whether his power would be enough at the 2023 Home Run Derby, the numbers can provide excitement for his fans.

Of all players in the big leagues so far this season with at least 15 home runs so far, Betts is seventh in terms of No Doubters (home runs which would count as home runs in all MLB parks) with 11. Only Luis Robert Jr of the Chicago White Sox will be at the Derby with more such home runs than Betts. Under the same qualifier, Mookie Betts is third with 20 Mostly Gone homers (HR in 8-29 parks).