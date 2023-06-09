It's never too early to start your offseason plans. The Denver Nuggets are playing in the NBA Finals right now, but they're looking to secure some critical draft assets. With that in mind, the Nuggets traded their protected 2029 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for three future picks, including a 2023 second-rounder. This was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski.

“NBA Finals trade: The Denver Nuggets are acquiring the least favorable of Oklahoma City's first-round picks in 2024, the 37th pick in the 2023 draft and 2024 second-round pick for a protected 2029 first-round, sources tell ESPN.”

NBA Finals trade: The Denver Nuggets are acquiring the least favorable of Oklahoma City's first-round picks in 2024, the 37th pick in the 2023 draft and 2024 second-round pick for a protected 2029 first-round, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 9, 2023

The goals for both the Nuggets and the Thunder are clear as day. For Denver, the goal is to seemingly target a specific player in the second round of this draft. In addition, the 2024 first and 2024 second-round picks could be used to acquire a potential rotation player for cheap. In short, Denver wants to use these assets as a cheaper (albeit riskier) alternative to the free agent market.

As for the Thunder, they couldn't be farther from the Nuggets' ambitions right now. Sam Presti has built a reputation for hoarding picks like he's a kleptomaniac. Since they're in a rebuild, Oklahoma City wants to get as many assets as they can now. That way, they either have a lot of chances to select a top player, or use those picks to trade for a disgruntled star.

The Nuggets are currently ahead of the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. Nikola Jokic continues to be a nightmare for the Miami defense, and with Jamal Murray on fire this are looking more desperate for the Florida squad.