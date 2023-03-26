The 2023 NFL Draft is just one month away and there is a ton of chatter surrounding many of the top NFL prospects. One such prospect is quarterback Will Levis out of the University of Kentucky. There are multiple different landing spots for the coveted quarterback, so let’s continue our NFL odds series with a prediction for the team that will draft Will Levis.

Levis is currently projected to be either the third or fourth quarterback to come off the board in this year’s draft class. It feels like a certainty that C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young will be some combination of the first two picks, with Levis and Anthony Richardson coming in just behind them.

Everyone is wondering whether Stroud or Young will be the first overall pick of the draft, but beyond that, fans are curious whether Levis or Richardson will be the third quarterback taken behind them. Richardson has the raw talent and insane intangibles but he is a work in progress. Meanwhile, Levis is more of an NFL-ready prospect that could immediately start as a rookie. So with that being said, let’s look at the odds and make a prediction for where Levis will land in the draft.

Here are the 2023 NFL Draft odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 NFL Draft Odds: Team To Draft Will Levis

Indianapolis Colts: +300

Las Vegas Raiders: +340

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +600

Washington Commanders: +1000

Baltimore Ravens: +1100

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts sit on top of the list with the lowest odds to draft Levis. They are in dire need of finding their quarterback of the future, and Levis could certainly end up being their guy.

The Colts have also been linked to Richardson, but there has been growing interest in Levis after his strong pro day performance. He’s a big, strong-armed quarterback with great pocket presence, and that would allow him to thrive in a Shane Steichen-led offense.

Las Vegas Raiders

This would be deja vu all over again for Jimmy Garappolo if the Las Vegas Raiders were to draft Levis. It would essentially mean that Garappolo would just be a stopgap until Levis is ready to take over the starting job.

This move wouldn’t make all that much sense for the Raiders after shelling out $72.75 million for Garappolo. With that said, we have seen crazier things from the Raiders, so don’t be surprised if they end up deciding to draft Levis with their first pick of the draft.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be the ideal landing spot for someone of Levis’ caliber. His style of play is best suited for the kind of offense that the Buccaneers want to run, much more so than their current projected starter in Baker Mayfield.

Levis’ strong arm would help Mike Evans and Chris Godwin remain viable options for the Bucs. Given that Mayfield is the current quarterback atop of the depth chart, Levis would not necessarily have to start right away, though. He would have some time to learn underneath Mayfield, but also could play over him if needed as well.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders were one of the more confusing teams in the 2022-2023 season. Their initial starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, struggled quite a bit before picking up a finger injury in Week 6 that resulted in him losing his starting job. Taylor Heinicke took over and nearly guided the Commanders to a playoff berth, but they ultimately ended up falling apart.

Heading into the 2023 season, both of these quarterbacks are not rostered by the Commanders anymore. Atop of the depth chart is the inexperienced Sam Howell, who has only started one game in his NFL career. It is up to the Commanders to decide if they have full trust in their sophomore quarterback and new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, or if they want to draft another young quarterback in Levis.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are the most far-fetched destination out of the bunch, mainly because they could still find a way to sign Lamar Jackson to a long-term extension. But since there are a lot of questions regarding whether or not the two sides will be able to agree on a deal, the Ravens are currently getting linked to Levis.

Seeing as it is unlikely any other team will be attempting to go after Jackson, the Ravens will be doing everything in their power to sign him to an extension. If somehow the Ravens aren’t able to get Jackson to come back, Levis would be a great consolation prize, but he would need to be passed up by a plethora of quarterback-needy teams, or Baltimore would have to trade up, in order for that to happen.

Team To Draft Will Levis Prediction

The most quarterback-needy team on this list is the Indianapolis Colts, but they may be more inclined to take Richardson than Levis with the fourth overall pick of the draft. If the Colts pass on Levis, the next best destination would be the Commanders.

Washington has a great offensive mind in Bieniemy running that unit now, and having Levis and Howell battle it out for the #1 quarterback spot would be a good thing for the franchise. Sitting at +1000 with the odds, this is a good value pick, and one I am willing to take a shot on.

Team To Draft Will Levis Prediction: Washington Commanders +1000