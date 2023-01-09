By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks will have to delay their vacation plans as they have football to play beyond the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Seahawks are headed to the NFL playoffs after all, following a thrilling Week 18 that saw them take care of their business by beating the Los Angeles Rams via overtime at home and the Detroit Lions giving Seattle a big hand by defeating Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday night.

And now, on to the Twitter reactions flooding our timelines following the Lions’ win that paved the way for the Seahawks’ entry into the playoffs:

JAMAAL THE CITY OF SEATTLE LOVES U DEARLY @jswaggdaddypic.twitter.com/GNxQ0PA2eS — KEEPTHEHEID (@Keepthaheid) January 9, 2023

The Seahawks needed to beat Baker Mayfield and the Rams and for the Lions to either tie or win against the Packers in Week 18 for Seattle to keep its Super Bowl dreams alive. They are a long shot still to win it all this season, but not many gave them a chance to even make the playoffs in their first season since parting ways with Russell Wilson.

Seattle was goofed nonstop by NFL Twitter back in the offseason because of a seemingly pathetic quarterback battle between Smith and Drew Lock but silenced its haters right from the get-go by taking down Wilson and the Denver Broncos at home in Week 1.

After losing three games in a row from Weeks 14 to 16, the Seahawks’ playoff chances were close to being on life support, but they managed to win their final two games of the regular season and had dice fall in their favor to put them back in the postseason for the first time since 2020.