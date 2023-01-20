The 2022 college football season is officially over, and the NFL is getting closer to crowning its new champion. This means most teams are already thinking about their future. All of it will start at the 2023 NFL Draft in April. Some college stars are set to start their professional careers, including players from the surprising TCU Horned Frogs squad.

After starting the season unranked, TCU managed to finish the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record. The Horned Frogs lost in the Big 12 Championship Game but still made the College Football Playoff, beating Michigan in the semis before getting trounced by Georgia in the National Championship Game.

With the breakout season of the Horned Frogs, some players also got some recognition. Because of that, they are likely to hear their names in the draft, including as early as the first round.

With that being said, here are where five TCU football players should get selected in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

Quentin Johnston, WR – First Round, 12th overall to Houston Texans

If there is one player who will likely be a first-round pick from TCU, it is Quentin Johnston. The junior is widely considered one of the best wide receivers in this class, with some even saying he will be the first player at his position off the board.

In this past season, Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns. He significantly improved in each of his collegiate seasons, earning First-Team All-Big 12 in 2021 and 2022. His yards-per-catch average of 22.1 in 2020 was the highest by a true freshman in conference history.

With the Houston Texans likely selecting a quarterback with their No. 2 pick, the team can address other areas later in the first round. The Texans need another wide receiver to pair with Brandin Cooks as Chris Moore enters free agency. Johnston could be a starter from Week 1 and contribute right away in Houston.

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB – Second Round, 60th overall to Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers also have a big need at the quarterback position. However, with a high pick, the team will likely already have selected a player for that position in the first round. That leaves the second round to address other needs for the team.

In 2022, Carolina allowed opponents to complete 66% of their passes for an average of 6.7 yards per attempt, both in the bottom half of the league. A solution would be bringing in a cornerback to avoid deep balls.

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson was an All-American cornerback for TCU. He also won the 2022 Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the top defensive back in the country. He also received three consecutive First-Team All-Big 12 selections.

Prior to the College Football Playoff, Hodges-Tomlinson allowed a 38.9 passer rating this season, the best among cornerbacks in the conference. With his help, the Horned Frogs had a sequence of four games with at least three picks and a forced fumble. He finished his last collegiate season with 50 tackles, three interceptions, 15 pass deflections and a forced fumble.

Steve Avila, G/C – Third Round, 70th overall to Las Vegas Raiders

Another Horned Frog with a good chance of hearing his name in the 2023 NFL Draft is Steve Avila. A team captain in 2022, the redshirt senior played multiple positions at TCU, ranging from center to left and right guard.

With him protecting Max Duggan, TCU football was one of only two teams in the nation averaging at least 270 passing yards per game, 200 rushing and having at least 30 passing and 30 rushing touchdowns, not counting the bowl season. Avila did not allow a single sack in 477 pass-blocking snaps prior to the CFP.

For his performances, Avila was named a consensus All-American player by the NCAA. He also earned a First-Team All-Big 12 selection and an honorable mention for Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Thanks to his versatility, Avila becomes an intriguing prospect who could make an NFL impact right away. With a new quarterback coming, the Las Vegas Raiders could use more protection. Avila’s ability to play multiple positions should give him the edge over other offensive linemen in the draft.

Max Duggan, QB – Fourth Round, 129th overall to Dallas Cowboys

A big part of TCU’s success in 2022 was certainly Max Duggan. The quarterback emerged as one of the best college players this season, earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors and the Davey O’Brien Award. Most notably, he was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, finishing second to USC’s Caleb Williams.

Duggan completed 63.7% of his passes for 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He also had 423 rushing yards for nine scores on the ground. Prior to the CFP, he led the conference in passing efficiency (165.5), touchdown passes, passing yards, yards per attempt (9.0), and yards per completion (13.9).

Despite all of his accolades, Duggan is often considered a Day 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Also, the poor performance by the Horned Frogs against Georgia did not help him improve his stock. Still, it is difficult to ignore what he did in 2022. The Dallas Cowboys could use him as a backup to Dak Prescott if Cooper Rush leaves for better opportunities. Duggan would stay in Texas and learn with a veteran.

Kendre Miller, RB – Fifth Round, 169th overall to Arizona Cardinals

Another important piece of TCU’s offense was Kendre Miller. The running back had a breakout season in 2022, earning First-Team All-Big 12 honors.

Miller finished his junior campaign with 224 carries for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also added 16 receptions for 116 yards. He helped the Horned Frogs have one of the best offenses in the nation, averaging 455 total offensive yards as a team.

Hurting Miller’s stock is that he suffered an injury against Michigan in the CFP Semifinal, which sidelined him from the game versus Georgia. This is one reason he should be a Day 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals could use another running back as they only have James Conner and Keaontay Ingram as experienced for the position under contract for 2023.