With the Wild Card round starting up, the NFL has plenty to look forward to before the Super Bowl on February 12th. But for the 18 teams that missed the playoffs, their sights are set on the NFL Draft, making this 2023 NFL mock draft very important.

With plenty of players from the SEC dominating the player pool likely to be chosen in the first round, the Chicago Bears are on the clock with the first overall selection – if they decide to keep it. Rumors of QB-needy teams, like the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Las Vegas Raiders, will dominate the headlines this offseason, as these struggling teams are looking for that final missing piece on offense.

The following 2023 NFL mock draft features a draft order set once the regular season was complete and includes no trades, in an attempt to try and provide a realistic outcome. While trades are likely going to be a huge part of how this draft plays out, the Bears kept their original top selection and will kick off this mock draft.

No. 1 – Chicago Bears: Will Anderson Jr. (EDGE, Alabama)

Even if the Bears do ultimately move the first overall selection for a haul, their chances of still drafting the best player in the draft are pretty high if they move down just a few slots. Between Will Anderson Jr. and Jalen Carter, the Bears have a great shot at taking a step toward having another feared defensive unit.

Anderson is the selection here, and his pass-rush accumen are the best in the entire draft. With the strengths of his game based on a fluid technique and powerful athleticism, Anderson likely would have earned a first-round grade last year too if he was draft eligible – the Bears get a fantastic player in Anderson for their future.

No. 2 – Houston Texans: Bryce Young (QB, Alabama)

QB is far and away the top need for the Houston Texans, making them a prime candidate to move up to the top overall pick. With Alabama’s Bryce Young looking like the clear-cut top QB in the class, Houston takes their franchise QB, making him the second consecutive Alabama player selected.

No. 3 – Arizona Cardinals: Jalen Carter (DT, Georgia)

Another likely team to trade down with a QB-needy franchise, the Arizona Cardinals will need to find a new head coach and a new general manager before April’s NFL Draft. If they stay put, adding what could be the best player in the draft in Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter would be a great first step to correcting the path that this team is on.

No. 4 – Indianapolis Colts: C.J. Stroud (QB, Ohio State)

GM Chris Ballard went on record recently speaking about how much the Indianapolis Colts need to find a long-term solution at QB, and being at the fourth overall selection makes it easy to project a QB to go there.

With Young off the board, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is the next best QB option, and his timeline and play style both pair really well with Jonathan Taylor to form one of the best QB-RB combos in the league.

Keep in mind that Stroud has yet to commit, with rumors floating around about Ohio State trying to keep him in school with a massive NIL package – if Stroud does not declare, this immediately flips a semi-weak QB class on its head, bumping others much higher.

No. 5 – Seattle Seahawks [from DEN]: Myles Murphy (DE, Clemson)

With their first of two first-round selections, the Seattle Seahawks can pretty much go whichever direction they would like, which could also include QB if they decide not to bring Geno Smith back. Defensive end Myles Murphy marks the first Clemson Tiger off the board, and he brings a high motor and some sustained collegiate experience to the table for a team that needs to re-establish a strong defensive unit.

No. 6 – Detroit Lions [from LAR]: Bryan Breese (DT, Clemson)

The second-consecutive member of the Clemson defensive line comes off the board for the Detroit Lions, as defensive tackle Bryan Breese heads north. Coming off a strong season that saw their playoff hopes dwindle in Week 18, the Lions have the luxury of using the first-round selection from the Los Angeles Rams and their Matthew Stafford deal, and Breese has the type of energy that fits well with HC Dan Campbell.

No. 7 – Las Vegas Raiders: Peter Skoronski (OT, Northwestern)

With the top two QB prospects off the board in Young and Stroud, the Las Vegas Raiders may be content to look to free agency for a QB instead, putting the offensive line next up on their list. Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski was one of the nation’s best OL this season, and setting the tone in the trenches for your new QB is exactly what Josh McDaniels needs to work on.

No. 8 – Atlanta Falcons: Christian Gonzalez (CB, Oregon)

Shoring up the defensive backfield should be a top priority for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, and getting AJ Terrell a running mate in Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez would be a stellar step in the right direction.

Having handled a ton of top playmakers in the Pac-12, Gonzalez profiles as the best option in the DB class this year, and Atlanta would be smart to target him.

No. 9 – Carolina Panthers: Anthony Richardson (QB, Florida)

One of the final remaining first-round QBs available is Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and the Carolina Panthers need to take their next shot at fixing that position. Even with Sam Darnold’s strong finish to the 2022 season, taking Richardson a few selections before he likely should go can show demonstrate how the front office wants to bring this team into the current-day NFL.

No. 10 – Philadelphia Eagles [from NO]: Paris Johnson (OT, Ohio State)

Benefitting from some shrewd moves from GM Howie Roseman, the Philadelphia Eagles have a top-10 selection originally from the New Orleans Saints. Needing to help keep Jalen Hurts upright and healthy, adding one of the best tackles in the draft in Ohio State’s Paris Johnson is a great step in the right direction.

While he is not going to replace the retiring Jason Kelce, Johnson can help take some pressure off the OL unit as a whole, and his familiarity with playing in an NFL-ready system like Ohio State should make his acclimation a quick one.

No. 11 – Tennessee Titans: Quentin Johnston (WR, TCU)

For the second NFL Draft in a row, the Tennessee Titans decide that they need more WR help to surround Malik Willis with – and Quentin Johnston is the next WR up.

Whether Willis keeps the starting spot or Tannehill returns, the Titans are desperately lacking in offensive talent outside of Derrick Henry, so pairing another offensive weapon on a rookie contract is exactly how this franchise can turn itself around.

No . 12 – Houston Texans [from CLE]: Tyree Wilson (EDGE, Texas Tech)

In a class not as well-rounded as in previous years, the edge group in this year’s NFL Draft is a bit light on first-round names – but with the Houston Texans needing help in every spot of their roster, adding defensive line talent in Tyree Wilson is a good plan.

With a long build suited for a very successful power rusher, Wilson would be a great anchor for their DL, and he would be a great option to get after the likes of Trevor Lawrence and others.

No. 13 – New York Jets: Broderick Jones (OT, Georgia)

With both George Fant and Cedric Ogbuehi hitting the free agent market this offseason, adding a tackle like Georgia’s Broderick Jones is the right path to take, especially with Alijah Vera-Tucker on the road to recovery.

After being lost for the season with a triceps injury, Vera-Tucker’s role is still TBD in the starting lineup, so shoring up a starting tackle spot makes pinning down AVT’s role even easier.

No. 14 – New England Patriots: Kelee Ringo (CB, Georgia)

The offense is a big issue for the New England Patriots, but it would very much be a Bill Belichick move to address the defense, so adding a top corner in Kelee Ringo would fit the bill.

Selecting a player from a marquee school is exactly in Belichick’s bag of tricks, and Ringo is a solid secondary option to add to one of the team’s stronger positional areas. Don’t forget – Belichick went off the beaten path and drafted Chattanooga’s Cole Strange in the first round last year, surprising everyone, so another semi-surprise is totally possible.

No. 15 – Green Bay Packers: Jaxson Smith-Njiba (WR, Ohio State)

How funny would it be for the Green Bay Packers to use their first-round selection on a WR in over 15 years, which would also be the first year without Aaron Rodgers? The writing may be on the wall for what Rodgers will do next, but with no decision made yet, the jury is still out.

Regardless of who is throwing him the ball, Jaxson Smith-Njiba could very well be the top WR in this year’s draft, and he falls directly into Green Bay’s lap at 15th overall, a dream scenario. It is always tough to project a WR to Green Bay in any mock drafts, but for this 2023 NFL mock draft, something just feels different.

No. 16 – Washington Commanders: Cam Smith (CB, South Carolina)

Needing to deal with AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, CeDee Lamb, and others, the Washington Commanders need secondary help, and that is where Cam Smith comes into play. In a class filled with first-round talent but no big name to lead the class, Smith is a strong CB option that can help shore up a weak link in the defense.

No. 17 – Pittsburgh Steelers: Jordan Addison (WR, USC)

In an attempt to refresh their offense, it may come as a shock for the Pittsburgh Steelers to target a WR in the first round. But having gone to the USC WR pipeline once before (Juju Smith-Schuster) with much success, the Steelers should look back in that direction for Jordan Addison.

No. 18 – Detroit Lions: Michael Mayer (TE, Notre Dame)

After moving on from one of their best tight ends in franchise history in TJ Hockenson, the Detroit Lions can add this year’s clear-cut top TE option in Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer. With Brandon Wright leading the charge currently in the TE room for the Lions, Mayer would immediately come in to be Jared Goff’s safety valve, and he could very well be in the running for the Rookie of the Year award if drafted here.

No. 19 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Joey Porter Jr. (CB, Penn State)

With NFL success in his blood, Joey Porter Jr. should make whichever team that selects him very happy. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to add another young player to their secondary to pair with Antoine Winfield Jr., and who better than another DB from the Big Ten who had his dad play in the NFL?

No. 20 – Seattle Seahawks: O’Cyrus Torrence (G, Florida)

With their second pick of the first round, the Seahawks go back to the trenches, but on the offensive side of the ball, to grab Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence. Protecting Geno Smith or whoever is playing is very important, as is opening up running lanes for Kenneth Walker, so Torrence can add some much-needed grit to the OL unit.

No. 21 – Jacksonville Jaguars: Nolan Smith (EDGE, Georgia)

Another NFL Draft means another chance for the Jacksonville Jaguars to grab a defensive lineman, and Nolan Smith fits that mold this year. Another member of the vaunted Bulldogs defense, Smith likely would need to earn his way up the depth chart with Travon Walker, Josh Allen, and Arden Key locked into big roles, but he has the type of skillset that would get him on the field sooner rather than later.

No. 23 – New York Giants: Jalin Hyatt (WR, Tennessee)

With the 22nd overall selection stripped from the Miami Dolphins due to their offseason tampering allegations, this draft will only have 31 first-round picks, bumping the New York Giants up to the 22nd selection.

With that 22nd overall selection, the Giants decide enough is enough and find their wide receiver of the future in Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt. Needing to give Daniel Jones or another QB a bonafide WR to target, Hyatt’s verticality may be the missing piece to fully unlock the Brian Daboll offense moving into 2023.

Projecting a wideout to the Giants in any mock draft will probably become a trend seen across many 2023 NFL mock drafts, so it would be pretty shocking not to see them go in this direction.

No. 24 – Los Angeles Chargers: Brian Branch (S, Alabama)

Needing to find more defensive talent, adding Alabama’s Brian Branch alongside Derwin James and others would be a solid start to the offseason for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Going the route of defense with the 24th overall selection for Branch may be a bit off the beaten path for the needs of the team, but Branch is the draft’s best safety prospect and would give this unit another playmaker – another DB could probably be penciled in here for the Chargers (and likely will in other 2023 NFL mock drafts), but this may be a sleeper area of improvement the team may look to improve early.

No. 25 – Baltimore Ravens: Clark Phillips III (CB, Utah)

Targeting the WR position this offseason will dominate headlines, but going back to the defensive side of the ball for Clark Phillips III would make sense for the Baltimore Ravens. With Ozzie Newsome not making the calls for the draft anymore, a player outside of Alabama is likely to be selected, and Phillips would be one of the final defensive backs earning fringe first-round grades.

No. 26 – Dallas Cowboys: Drew Sanders (EDGE, Arkansas)

We all know Jerry Jones likes a shiny new toy for the offense, so going after a potential WR is certainly in the cards. But addressing their pass rush is a smarter target for the Dallas Cowboys, making Drew Sanders a potential addition.

From the SEC, Sanders comes over from Arkansas and would be able to help take some pressure off Micah Parsons and others, helping unlock the stars of the defense even more.

No. 27 – Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Steen (OT, Alabama)

Even with having put an emphasis on the offensive line last offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals still need a ton of help here, so using their top selection on Alabama’s Tyler Steen would be another shot at helping keep Joe Burrow upright.

No. 28 – Minnesota Vikings: Antonio Johnson (S, Texas A&M)

Harrison Smith is old, and so is Patrick Patteson, so any sort of defensive secondary help will be appreciated for the Minnesota Vikings. Safety Antonio Johnson would be a solid addition for Kevin O’Connell’s defense, and he would help usher in a youth movement for the defense that is looking very, very old. Expect DBs to be regular selections in 2023 NFL mock drafts all the way up to April.

No. 29 – Denver Broncos [from SF]: Anton Harrison (OT, Oklahoma)

With their original selection in the hands of the Seahawks because of the Russell Wilson deal, the Denver Broncos get to use San Francisco’s first-rounder, in which they bring in some offensive line depth. Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison is the final OL taken in the first round, making it six players taken from this position group.

Harrison can come in and fight for one of the starting tackle spots, as his talent has Day 1 starter written all over him, making him a solid late selection in our 2023 NFL mock draft.

No. 30 – Buffalo Bills: Bijan Robinson (RB, Texas)

It is crazy to think that a running back with an incredible amount of hype lasts until one of the final spots in the first round? Somewhat, but teams also understand how much they do not want to pay RBs, so that first-round contract is a bit too rich for some teams to dedicate to the RB position.

Bijan Robinson going to the Buffalo Bills, with Devin Singletary heading elsewhere as a free agent this offseason would be the perfect storm, as Robinson would be a big-time beneficiary of being a part of a Josh Allen-led offense.

No. 31 – Kansas City Chiefs: Devon Witherspoon (DB, Illinois)

With a potential look at the tight end position with Travis Kelce getting up there in age, the Kansas City Chiefs decide to go after an upgrade for their defensive secondary, drafting Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon.

As the Chiefs look to continue their reign over the AFC West, they desperately need to find more talent to help slow down the monster offensive star power in the rest of the division, and Witherspoon can help.

No. 32 – Philadelphia Eagles: Dalton Kincaid (TE, Utah)

With the final selection of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles are in a position of taking talent over positional need, which is why they surprisingly take Utah TE Dalton Kincaid. Even with Dallas Goedert in the fold until 2025 because of his new deal, Philly operated well with both Goedert and Zach Ertz out there, and giving Jalen Hurts another trusted weapon in the passing attack is always a smart move.

There may be one surprising omission from this 2023 NFL mock draft – Kentucky QB Will Levis. If Stroud ends up staying in school, then Levis will absolutely become a top-20 selection, which would also bump Richardson up. But if Stroud is a part of this draft class, there does not seem to be that type of excitement surrounding Levis, and if last year’s lack of early run on QBs taught us anything, it is that teams may be less likely to go after a QB early.

Teams like the Raiders (pick 39), Saints (41), or even the Lions (49) could look to jump on Levis as he falls in the draft – he seems to be the biggest unknown in this year’s QB class, and while he may become a draft crush of some, the jury still looks to be out.