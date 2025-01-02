As the 2024 NFL season concludes, fantasy football managers face crucial decisions. This is especially true at quarterback. Whether competing for a league title or a playoff spot, Week 18 is high-stakes. With some teams vying for playoff positioning and others with little incentive to win, identifying the best matchups is key. Some quarterbacks are primed for big performances, while others could cost you valuable points. Let’s break down which QBs to start and which to sit as you chase your fantasy championship.

Week 18 Context

If Justin Herbert plays a full game in Week 18 against Las Vegas, he’s a strong candidate to be the top-ranked quarterback in all leagues. However, we may not know his status until late Saturday night.

It may also depend on the outcome when Pittsburgh faces Cincinnati on Saturday. If the Steelers come out victorious, they’ll secure the No. 5 seed in the AFC. This would automatically lock the Chargers into the No. 6 seed regardless of the result against the Raiders. However, if Cincinnati defeats Pittsburgh, the Chargers will need to win on Sunday to claim the No. 5 seed. This could potentially set up a big game for Herbert against Las Vegas.

Now, yes, Las Vegas has managed to shackle Kirk Cousins, Mac Jones, and Spencer Rattler in their last three matchups. That said, other quarterbacks have done pretty well against the Raiders this season. Herbert only tallied 12.4 fantasy football points in his Week 1 meeting with Las Vegas, but he’s in much better form now and should be primed for a stronger performance.

Here, you'll find a look at look at some of the most interesting matchups remaining in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL Season. It’s time to see which Quarterbacks to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Quarterbacks to Start in Week 18

Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. NO)

Baker Mayfield is entering Week 18 red-hot. He just had an explosive performance against the Panthers. Recall that he threw for 359 yards and five touchdowns. Over his last six games, Mayfield has scored 18 or more fantasy football points in five of them. Now, with the Buccaneers still fighting for the NFC South title, he’s a solid option for fantasy football managers heading into the final week. Take note that Mayfield torched the Saints earlier this season for 25.9 fantasy football points. That makes him a sure start this week. The Saints’ defense has been vulnerable, too. Mayfield could easily continue his hot streak in a high-stakes matchup.

Jared Goff, DET (vs. MIN)

Jared Goff has been on fire lately. He has put up at least 22 fantasy football points in four consecutive games. During this impressive stretch, Goff has thrown 14 touchdown passes with just one interception. His next challenge comes against the Minnesota Vikings, whom he bested earlier this season. With the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs up for grabs, this game has major implications. Goff has the opportunity to shine once again. His consistency and ability to produce big fantasy numbers make him an ideal starter in Week 18.

Sam Darnold, MIN (@ DET)

Sam Darnold is quietly putting together a strong season. He enters Week 18 with a chance to lead the Vikings to the NFC North title and the top spot in the NFC playoffs. Darnold has been excellent recently, despite managing only 18.3 fantasy football points in a previous matchup against the Lions. Now, Detroit’s defense has been decimated by injuries and might struggle against Minnesota’s passing game. Also, three consecutive quarterbacks have posted over 26.8 fantasy points against the Lions. As such, Darnold is in line for a big performance as he looks to push the Vikings to the playoffs.

Other Starts: Bo Nix, DEN (vs. KC), Justin Herbert, LAC (@ LV)

Quarterbacks to Sit in Week 18

Jordan Love, GB (vs. CHI)

Jordan Love has had a rough stretch recently. He has scored 15 or fewer fantasy football points in all but two of his last six games. His pass attempts have also been decreasing since the rise of Josh Jacobs. This has negatively impacted his production. Sure, the matchup against the Bears may seem favorable. However, Love’s recent lack of consistency makes him a tough option to trust. Fantasy managers would be better off looking for a more reliable quarterback heading into Week 18.

Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (vs. MIA)

Aaron Rodgers had one of his better performances this season back in Week 14 against Miami. That's when he passed for 339 yards and one touchdown. It was also his only 300-yard game of the year. However, his form has significantly declined since then. Rodgers has had a disastrous stretch in his past two games against the Rams and Bills. That's where he combined for only 15.3 fantasy football points. Despite needing just one more touchdown to reach 500 career touchdowns, Rodgers’ recent struggles and the tough matchup against the Dolphins make it difficult to expect much from him.

CJ Stroud, HOU (@ TEN)

Although CJ Stroud’s potential has been evident this season, he may not play a full game in Week 18. Remember that the Texans are locked into the No. 4 playoff seed and may limit the action of their starters. Stroud has scored over 20 fantasy football points just once since Week 6, though. If Stroud doesn’t play four full quarters, it’s tough to trust him in fantasy lineups. This makes him a risky choice in Week 18.

Other Sits: Drake Maye, NE (vs. BUF), Caleb Williams, CHI (@ GB)

Looking Ahead

As fantasy football managers prepare for the final week of the 2024 season, making the right quarterback decisions can be the difference between victory and defeat. With high-stakes matchups, such as Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff leading teams with playoff hopes, there are clear opportunities to capitalize on favorable conditions. Meanwhile, quarterbacks like Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers are more of a gamble due to their recent struggles and tough matchups. Be sure to assess not only player performance but also the stakes for each team, as motivation plays a huge role in Week 18’s fantasy landscape. Whether you’re vying for a championship or trying to make a playoff push, choosing the right QB can set you up for a successful finish to the season. Stay informed, make calculated decisions, and good luck as you wrap up your fantasy football campaign!