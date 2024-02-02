The 2024 NBA All-Star reserves have been announced.

After LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo highlighted the list of players named as the starters in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, the league has announced the 14 reserves who will take part in this year's festivities. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is the most notable All-Star reserve, making his 10th All-Star appearance, while New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson earns this distinction for the very first time in his career. Brunson was one of the biggest snubs when it came down to who deserved to start in the NBA All-Star Game.

The league announced the seven All-Star reserves from both the Western and Eastern Conferences during TNT NBA Tip-Off on Thursday night. Anthony Davis (ninth appearance), Paul George (ninth appearance), Kawhi Leonard (sixth appearance), Devin Booker (fourth appearance), Karl-Anthony Towns (fourth appearance), and Anthony Edwards (second appearance) join Curry as the reserves in the West. Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox and Kings big man Domantas Sabonis were notably left off the All-Star roster.

From the Eastern Conference, Brunson is joined by a few other first-time All-Stars: Paolo Banchero from the Orlando Magic and Tyrese Maxey from the Philadelphia 76ers. Donovan Mitchell (fifth appearance), Julius Randle (third appearance), Bam Adebayo (third appearance), and Jaylen Brown (third appearance) are the four other veterans joining the youngsters from the East as reserves in the NBA All-Star Game. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young are the two biggest names in the East not selected as All-Stars this year.

The Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers all have multiple players in this year's All-Star Game. All of this season's All-Star reserves except for Karl-Anthony Towns were mentioned in ClutchPoints' All-Star Game predictions and picks.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game, hosted by the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, will take place on Sunday, February 18.