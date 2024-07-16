The NBA's In-Season Tournament has officially been re-named the NBA Cup and fans are wondering how the still-new tournament scene will play out. The NBA's East Group B includes a unique mix of Central Division, Atlantic and Southeast teams.

It's a far cry from the NBA's ‘Group of Death,' aka West Group C, but still a tough bracket in many ways. One member of Group B, the Detroit Pistons, scored a promising victory over the Houston Rockets that has fans chatting fervently.

The NBA Cup's East Group B includes five teams, three of which were big winners last season.

Who will come out on top? It's not as simple of a question as it may seem at first glance.

NBA Cup East Group B Team List, Breakdown

The NBA Cup's Eastern Group B includes the following teams:

-Miami Heat

-Detroit Pistons

-Indiana Pacers

-Toronto Raptors

-Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks, Pacers and Heat are the three teams with winning records in this bracket from last season and each figures to be among the most talented teams in the East again next season.

The Pacers poached growing Pistons big man James Wiseman in free agency and Wiseman could thrive with so many smart players and coaches around him, along with center Myles Turner to mentor him. Meanwhile, the Heat are banking on a second-year leap from Jaime Jaquez, Jr., who showed flashes of brilliance as a rookie small forward last season. Bam Adebayo will be coming off of the Summer Olympics which could lead the Heat to limit his PT early in the season.

The Bucks will once again rely on the health of Giannis Antetokounmpo as ‘The Greek Freak' takes a lot of punishment because of his physical style each season.

Expect the Pacers to be favored to win this NBA Cup group with the Bucks the co-favorite and the Heat next in line.

The Raptors and Pistons are two franchises who have had vastly different NBA histories, but Detroit has a chance to vault up the Eastern Conference rankings if new pieces Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr. and former Buck Malik Beasley gel early.

The Raptors' roster is looking mighty thin with talent deficits after an average to below average offseason. The Pistons should have an edge on Coach Darko Rajaković's squad next year.

NBA Cup Group B Predictions

This could be the tournament in which the young Pistons finally show signs of life under former Cavs coach and new hire JB Bickerstaff. Bickerstaff is by many accounts a solid coach who was let go prematurely by owner Dan Gilbert's team. The prediction here is that the Pistons fight valiantly and win a few early games.

The Pacers will win this group and advance to the Knockout Rounds for the second straight year while the Heat and Bucks will suffer upset losses early and fall out of contention.

Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and the rest of the Pacers hit their stride in the 2024 NBA Playoffs and the Pacers have the most depth of any team in this group.

Expect the Pacers to have the best record by the time the dust clears while the Pistons will threaten to secure a Wild Card spot but ultimately fall short. With so many outside shooters suddenly surrounding Cade Cunningham, don't put it past the Pistons to win this bracket. That's not to say that they will be one of the top teams in the East, but the Pistons are certainly the team to watch in this group as it could set the tone for the rest of their season.

The full schedule for the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup can be viewed below.