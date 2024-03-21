As the 2024 NBA Draft draws near, anticipation within the basketball community intensifies. With the NCAA Tournament set to captivate audiences, prospects are seizing the spotlight. Of course, they aim to impress NBA scouts and decision-makers. Among them, Rob Dillingham stands out, garnering increased attention as draft predictions take shape. Let's delve into the emerging prospects, such as Nikola Topic, Alex Sarr, Matas Buzelis, and Zaccharie Risacher, alongside the rising prospect, Rob Dillingham.
Here we will look at a way too early 2024 NBA Mock Draft, with Dillingham's stock rising heading into the NCAA Tournament!
1) Alex Sarr – Perth Wildcats (Australia) – 7'1
Alex Sarr concludes his season following Perth's loss in the NBL semis against Tasmania. Despite his young age of 18, he maintained solid averages. Sarr put up 9.6 points and 1.5 blocks in 18.0 minutes per game. He also sank 16 successful three-pointers across 30 appearances.
Sarr's allure primarily stems from his defensive prowess. He showed this through shot-blocking abilities and perimeter defense. That's a rare trait for a 7'1 player. Additionally, glimpses of offensive skills, including three-point shooting and ball-handling, contribute to his rising draft stock. This makes him a potential top pick.
2) Zaccharie Risacher – JL Bourg-en-Bresse (France) – 6'8
Zaccharie Risacher presents an enticing option for lottery teams due to his size, athleticism, and impressive 43.8 percent three-point shooting. However, his growth in other facets remains stagnant. This is largely due to his role emphasizing spot-up shooting.
Sure, excelling in transition and catch-and-shoot scenarios, Risacher's on-ball capabilities and playmaking remain areas of concern. That said, his consistent shooting and athleticism offer a high floor for potential suitors.
3) Nikola Topić – Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) – 6'6
Despite early buzz surrounding Nikola Topić's potential as a top pick, a recent injury setback has raised uncertainties. Furthermore, his primary role as a lead guard may limit his appeal to some lottery teams already saturated with similar talent.
Nevertheless, Topić's impressive performances highlight his playmaking abilities and scoring threat. He led the Adriatic League in assists and ranked second in scoring. These position him as a valuable prospect for teams seeking instant offensive impact.
4) Reed Sheppard – Kentucky – 6'3
As the NCAA tournament unfolds, Reed Sheppard maintains impressive three-point shooting accuracy above 50.0 percent. His adeptness as a combo guard underscores his potential as a lead playmaker. Despite limitations in generating rim pressure, Sheppard's agility and scoring versatility offer glimpses of effectiveness. This makes him a compelling prospect for NBA consideration.
5) Ron Holland – G League Ignite – 6'8
Ron Holland's NBA Draft stock has fluctuated throughout the season. That's despite showcasing scoring prowess in the G League. Still, his adaptability in varying tempos and improved decision-making provide optimism for teams eyeing his transition offense and scoring abilities.
6) Cody Williams – Colorado – 6'8
Returning from injury ahead of the NCAA tournament, Cody Williams seeks to reaffirm his NBA Draft status. Yes, opinions vary on his offensive ceiling. However, Williams' defensive capabilities and off-ball efficiency remain notable attributes.
7) Rob Dillingham – Kentucky – 6'3
Rob Dillingham emerges as a dynamic lead guard. He is among the fastest-rising stars at this moment. He has demonstrated exceptional scoring ability, playmaking skills, and off-ball proficiency. Transitioning from Overtime Elite to Kentucky, he defied initial expectations. He proved himself to be a high-IQ player capable of impacting games positively.
8) Dalton Knecht – Tennessee – 6'6
Another rising star, Dalton Knecht's remarkable journey from JUCO ball to Tennessee culminates in a standout season. As he navigates the NCAA tournament, Knecht aims to solidify his lottery pick status while leaving a lasting impact on Tennessee's postseason aspirations.
9) Matas Buzelis – G League Ignite – 6'10
Matas Buzelis garners attention for his versatility, athleticism, and scoring prowess. With attributes suited for modern NBA play, including three-point shooting and shot creation, he remains a compelling prospect for teams seeking a multi-dimensional wing.
10) Isaiah Collier – USC – 6'5
Isaiah Collier faces scrutiny over shooting and decision-making deficiencies as USC misses out on the Big Dance. Despite challenges, his athleticism and scoring ability offer potential for rim pressure and playmaking. This makes him a prospect to watch as NBA Draft preparations commence.
11) Ja'Kobe Walter – Baylor – 6'5
Walter's proficiency in three-point shooting, accompanied by his defensive capabilities, makes him a valuable prospect. His reliability in shotmaking and defensive contributions position him as a sought-after rookie with a promising future.
12) Tidjane Salaun – Cholet (France) – 6'9
Salaun's combination of outside shooting and athleticism presents an attractive option. This is especially true for teams seeking floor spacing and play-finishing abilities. The Frenchman's current skill set offers immediate value as a floor spacer and transition threat.
13) Stephon Castle – UConn – 6'7
Castle's versatility in ball-handling, passing, and defensive prowess outweighs concerns over his shooting. With opportunities to showcase his talents further, Castle remains a prospect with significant upside. He can make immediate significant contributions to his team's success.
14) Donovan Clingan – UConn – 7'2
Clingan's dominant performances, particularly in rim protection and rebounding, solidify his status as a traditional big man. Teams looking to bolster their interior defense and scoring efficiency will view Clingan as a promising prospect with considerable upside.
15) Kyshawn George – Miami – 6'8
George's impressive three-point shooting and ball-handling skills make him an intriguing prospect. That's despite concerns over his explosiveness and two-point shooting efficiency. He has the potential to generate interest from teams seeking his unique skill set. As such, George becomes an intriguing option in the NBA Draft.
16) Jared McCain – Duke – 6'3
McCain's reliable three-point shooting and craftiness in pick-and-roll situations make him a desirable prospect for many teams. His ability to contribute in various offensive facets adds value to his draft stock. This makes him a notable name to watch.
17) Devin Carter – Providence – 6'3
Carter's offensive versatility and defensive tenacity position him as a well-rounded guard. He can make an impact at the next level. Despite Providence's absence from the NCAA tournament, Carter's consistent production and intangible qualities garner attention from NBA scouts.
18) Kevin McCullar – Kansas – 6'7
McCullar's versatility and defensive prowess make him a valuable prospect. This is especially true for teams in need of perimeter defense and secondary scoring. Despite concerns over his knee health, McCullar's track record of production and improvement solidifies his status as a first-round prospect.
19) Kyle Filipowski – Duke – 7'0
Filipowski's combination of scoring versatility and defensive acumen distinguishes him as a unique big man. Despite Duke's recent setbacks, Filipowski's ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor makes him an intriguing option. This is especially true for teams looking to add frontcourt depth.
20) Johnny Furphy – Kansas – 6'9
Furphy's emerging passing and defensive contributions present him as a versatile big man with room for growth. As he continues to refine his shooting and scoring abilities, Furphy remains a prospect with considerable potential.
21) Trey Alexander – Creighton – 6'4
Despite lacking standout physical attributes, Alexander's well-rounded skill set makes him an appealing prospect. His ability to contribute as a backup shooting guard, coupled with his shooting versatility and secondary playmaking, positions him as a high-upside rookie for NBA teams.
22) Jaylon Tyson – California – 6'7
Tyson's advanced on-ball skills and scoring versatility highlight his potential impact. With adept handling and footwork, Tyson can be a threat in creating his own shot. This certainly adds value to his NBA Draft stock.
23) Tyler Smith – G League Ignite – 6'11
Smith's versatility as a scorer, whether as a spot-up shooter or an inside-out threat, garners interest from NBA scouts. Yes, there have been debates over his offensive role. That said, Smith's convincing shooting stroke and finishing abilities position him as a potential mid-first-round pick.
24) Kel'el Ware – Indiana – 7'0
Ware's recent strong performances underscore his potential as a scoring threat and impact player. He does have impressive physical tools and shooting abilities. As such, Ware carries tantalizing upside for teams willing to overlook previous concerns.
25) Yves Missi – Baylor – 6'10
Missi's athleticism and skill set make him a formidable presence in both lob-catching and shot-blocking. Sure, he has had struggles in certain areas, such as putback chances and post-ups. Still, Missi's potential to develop into a versatile forward adds intrigue to his NBA Draft profile.
26) Ryan Dunn – Virginia – 6'8
Dunn's athleticism and defensive prowess remain strengths despite limitations in scoring and shooting. Yes, his lottery prospects have definitely dimmed. However, Dunn can still impact games with his athletic play and defensive contributions.
27) DJ Wagner – Kentucky – 6'2
Wagner's tenacity on defense, coupled with flashes of shot creation and shooting skills, make him an intriguing prospect. He has the potential to develop into a reliable guard. As such, Wagner should be an appealing option for NBA franchises.
28) Justin Edwards – Kentucky – 6'8
Edwards' shooting potential adds value to his draft stock. This is despite concerns over his limited creation and shooting consistency. As he continues to showcase his shot-making abilities, Edwards remains a prospect worth monitoring leading up to the NBA Draft.
29) Zach Edey – Purdue – 7'4
Edey's imposing height and skill set make him a unique prospect in 2024. Sure, questions linger regarding his fit and defensive abilities. That said, Edey's scoring prowess and efficiency offer undeniable appeal for teams seeking frontcourt depth.
30) DaRon Holmes II – Dayton – 6'10
Holmes' postseason performance provides an opportunity to solidify his draft stock. This is particularly true with continued improvement in his three-point shooting and face-up game. As scouts evaluate his potential, Holmes remains a prospect with intriguing upside heading into the NBA Draft.
Looking Ahead
As the 2024 NBA Draft draws closer, the landscape of prospects continues to evolve. We have emerging talents showcasing their skills and potential across various leagues and tournaments. From dynamic guards to versatile forwards and dominant big men, the draft pool offers a diverse array of talents for NBA teams to consider. As scouts meticulously evaluate each prospect's strengths, weaknesses, and potential fit within their organizations, the anticipation and excitement surrounding the NBA Draft only intensify. With the draft day looming, basketball enthusiasts eagerly await to see which prospects will hear their names called. This will mark the beginning of their journey in the NBA.