The College Football Playoff National Championship game is here, and the NFL Playoffs are down to their final four. That means it is now the best time of the year… 2025 NFL Draft season! And what’s the best part of draft season? Well, it’s NFL mock drafts, of course.

There is still a long way to go and a lot will happen between now and Thursday, April 24, and he NFL Scouting Combine and free agency will take this mock draft and rip it to shreds over the next few months. Still, it is still a worthwhile endeavor as we start to get to know the names of the 2025 NFL Draft class that will soon be household names.

So, without further ado, here is the Clutchpoints 2025 NFL mock draft 1.0.

1. Tennessee Titans — QB Cam Ward, Miami

Early in the 2025 NFL Draft process, popular opinion is starting to solidify around Miami’s Cam Ward being the top QB prospect in this class, over Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. He is more dynamic with his legs, which is big coaches who are currently watching mobile QBs like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Jayden Daniels lead their teams to the Promised Land.

2. Cleveland Browns — EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State

The Browns desperately need a new quarterback but with the Deshaun Watson deal still hanging over their heads for at least the next two seasons, drafting one at No. 2 here doesn’t make a ton of sense.

Plus, if it is Sanders available here, it’s highly unlikely that Deion lets his son go to Cleveland. Better to add to an already dangerous defense with the best pass-rusher in the draft and try to win that way until the Watson deal runs its course.

3. New York Giants — QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

After the Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley fiascos of the last two offseasons, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are lucky they are even getting a chane to make this pick. And since it is their last chance, they have to take a swing at a franchise quarterback.

Sanders will love hooking up with Malik Nabers, who will become his new Travis Hunter and Daddy Deion will like that his son is on the classy side of the Big Apple.

4. New England Patriots — OL Will Campbell, LSU

Step one: Draft a franchise quarterback. Check. Step two: draft weapons to help him and linemen to protect him. That is the Patriots’ assignment, and they can do that with the Heisman Trophy-winning Travis Hunter, if they think he can be a full-time wide receiver, or with LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell, who versatility gives him the slight edge over Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr., who may be slightly more talented but has only played LT in his career, giving him a lower floor as well.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars — CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

The Jaguars defense was atrocious and their offense was underwhelming this season, even when Trevor Lawrence was healthy. Jacksonville needs to add playmakers on both sides of the ball and a little jolt of star power wouldn’t hurt either. Amazingly, in the 2025 NFL Draft, there is one player who can bring all those things to a franchise in a single package.

6. Las Vegas Raiders — WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Who’s playing QB for the Raiders? Who cares! By drafting the 6-foot-5 Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona and putting him with Brock Bowers, whoever is throwing will have to of the most dynamic young playmakers in the league.

Of course, if Ward or Sanders fall to six, the Raiders would jump on either of them. For now, though, they will keep building the offense for whoever is under center.

7. New York Jets — DT Mason Graham, Michigan

The 2025 Jets are a complete mystery at this point. We don’t know who the coach will be and we don’t know if Aaron Rodgers will be the quarterback. What we do know is that their defense is the better of the two units right now, and adding to that will be the priority here.

Gang Green has a hole in the defensive line next to Quinnen Williams and taking the top interior D-lineman in Mason Graham will help fill that hole. Adding a stud defender like this could help the Jets D go from just very good to playoff-caliber.

8. Carolina Panthers — LB/EDGE Jalon Walker, Georgia

Outside of Jayce Horn and Derrick Brown, who went out for the season with a knee injury in Week 1, the Panthers don’t have much on defense. In fact, they had so little last season that they allowed the most points in the entire league.

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker is a fascinating prospect. He’s a little small as a pass-rusher at 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, but that’s where he excels. Walker played off-ball linebacker in college as well and could be the type of player (think Micah Parsons) that you can build a defense around if used creatively.

9. New Orleans Saints — S Malakai Banks, Georgia

The Saints are a bit of a mess — both roster and salary-cap-wise — so they’d be best served by taking the best available player at an area of need here. Michigan CB Will Johnson fits that bill, but the franchise has spent a lot of draft capital in recent years at that position. That’s why Georgia safety Malakai Banks makes sense as a no-doubt rookie starter who will improve the D.

10. Chicago Bears — RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

This may be slightly higher than most NFL mock drafts put the impressive Boise State runner, but in a bid to help Caleb Williams develop, putting weapons around him makes sense. Plus, as good as he is at running, Ashton Jeanty was also a terrific pass-catcher in 2023, before his team needed him to tote the rock 20-plus times a game.

The other reason this makes sense is that with Ben Johnson taking this job, he was on a staff that drafted Jahmyr Gibbs No. 12 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and that move has paid off big-time for the Lions O.

11. San Francisco 49ers — OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

The 49ers won’t expect to pick this high too often, so getting a premium player is key. While they could be in the market for another WR with the injury history of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, getting a long-term replacement for the aging and oft-injured (yet still incredibly good when he plays) Trent Williams at LT.

Kelvin Banks can be that player. He is 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, and he only allowed three sacks at Texas while starting 42 games in his career. Banks has the talent to play in the league for the better part of two decades like Williams did, and he will protect Brock Purdy’s blindside for years to come.

12. Dallas Cowboys — WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

With Jeanty off the tale, Jerry Jones will have to find other ways to help Dak Prescott when he comes back in December. A great way to do that is to take Missouri wideout Luther Burden III. At 5-foot-11, 205 pounds with good deep speed, Burden can take the top off a defense to create more room for CeeDee Lamb.

Plus, Burden deleted all the mentions of Missouri from his social media when he got mad about not getting the ball enough last season. This means he is a perfect fit for Jones’ three-ring circus down in Big D.

13. Miami Dolphins — TE Kevin Warren, Penn State

Penn State tight end Kevin Warren is a 6-foot-6 matchup nightmare and versatile weapon who did it all for the Nittany Lions. With Tyreek Hill wanting out and the Dolphins desperately needing to upgrade the offense after a tough season, Warren is an excellent fit. Plus, he can play with Jonnu Smith or in place of him depending on what Miami decides to do.

14. Indianapolis Colts — TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

The Colts would probably love to get Warren here as his size and sills fit what Anthony Richardson needs to a tee. However, they’ll just have to settle for the 6-foot-5, 245 pound Colston Loveland who can help with what Richardson does best and go deep.

15. Atlanta Falcons — CB Will Johnson, Michigan

The Falcons need talented players on defense, and in this 2025 NFL mock draft they get it was Will Johnson, a top-10 talent falls to them at No. 15. There is nothing wrong with Johnson, even though he missed a good chunk of the season with a toe injury. Sometimes players just fall when you can’t find a perfect fit.

16. Arizona Cardinals — EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia

Bulldogs pass-rusher Mykel Williams has all the tools to become an elite sack artist in the NFL, and that is something all teams (but especially the Cardinals right now) need. He needs to be more consistent and up his production. But if he can build on the 4.5 sacks he had in each of the last two seasons in the pros, the Cardinals defense could get a big bump.

17. Cincinnati Bengals — G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

This is the College Football Playoff Nation Championship portion of the draft when Ohio State and Notre Dame players start coming off the board. The first is 6-foot-4, 320-pound bruiser Donovan Jackson who will help protect Joe Burrow for the long-haul.

Yes, the Bengals could use defensive players as well, but why not lean into their all-go offense and shore their better side of the ball up?

18. Seattle Seahawks — OL Armand Membou, Missouri

Another lineman comes off the draft board here as right tackle/guard Armand Membou goes to the Seahawks. Membou has size and flexibility and will help Mike Macdonald get the punishing running game he wants next season.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

This Buckeye goes to the Buccaneers at No. 19 as a nice complement to Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan as well as a Chris Godwin replacement. With three catches for 95 yards, in the national championship, Egbuka will become the all-time Ohio State leader in receptions and yards. A 6-foot-1 possession receiver like this will be great for Baker Mayfield next season.

20. Denver Broncos — WR Isaiah Bond, Texas

Playing for Alabama and Texas is an accomplishment in and of itself, but Isaiah Bond has even higher goals as the electric WR gets ready to play on Sundays. After the excellent year Bo Nix had as a rookie, getting a dynamic playmaker like Bond in the Broncos’ stable is a great next step.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers — EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

The Steelers could use more talent on offense but as they figure out their QB situation moving forward, they need to keep superstar T.J. Watt happy. The fearsome pass-rushers is getting focused-on and double-teamed more than ever, and adding another dynamic OLB to help rush the QB would be good for the team and for Watt. At 6-foot-5, 243 pounds, James Pearce Jr. could stand to put on weight, but his rush moves are already pro-level.

22. Los Angeles Chargers — DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

Jim Harbaugh surely recruited Walter Nolen at Michigan as the Memphis native was the No. 1 recruit of the 2022 class. After becoming a major disruptor at Ole Miss, Nolen is now ready to move to the pros and help the Chargers D-line get after the quarterback in big spots, which is something they need after their disappointing playoff loss.

23. Green Bay Packers — CB Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina

The Packers stick to what they do in NFL drafts in this mock draft and go defense. They front seven is filled with high-end top picks, but. The back end could use a little work. The team has to address the corner position at some point this offseason with Eric Stokes’ free agency, and Shavon Revel Jr. is a 6-foot-3 CB coming off an ACL who would go higher if not for the injury. That’s why the Packers get this value pick late.

24. Minnesota Vikings — CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

The only Notre Dame entrant to the first round of the 2025 NFL mock draft is CB Benjamin Morrison. He is a high-end cover man who should be able to go head-to-head with some of the best WRs in the league. How he stacks up against Ohio State’s incredible weapons could be a preview of how he is in the league.

25. Houston Texans — DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon

The Texans could use an upgrade to the defensive line, and DeMeco Ryans will love to add a versatile DT like Harmon who can play the run, push the pocket, and fit in any scheme the Texans want to play. A Swiss Army knife player like this will help the Texans immensely.

26. Los Angeles Rams — OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Both the Rams' offensive tackles are free agents this offseason and the team needs to start getting younger on offense as it has on defense lately. A player like Josh Simmons, who has been out with a knee injury since early in the season, could be the best OT in this draft if not for the ACL surgery. As it is, he lands in a great spot for himself and the team that takes him.

27. Baltimore Ravens — DE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Pass rush, pass rush, pass rush. If the Ravens want to take the next step and beat teams like the Bills and Chiefs in the playoffs, they need to put more heat on the Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes’s of the world. Shemar Stewart is one of two Aggies edge rushers who will come off the board in short order. He is more raw but has a higher upside, which is something the Ravens shoud be able to get out of him.

28. Detroit Lions — DE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

Stewart’s teammate, Nic Scourton, is more of a high-motor player than a guy with a ton of upside, but for Detroit, a jack-of-all-trades with a big engine and the power to push the pocket in the opposite direction will be just what Aidan Hutchinson needs to get even better than he was before he got hurt this season.

TBD. Washington Commanders — OT Josh Conerly Jr.

While it may not seem like it because he escapes pressure so easily, Jayden Daniels needs some help on the offensive line. The players in front of him are not great as a unit but putting a talent like Josh Conerly Jr. in that group, as they do in this NFL mock draft, could go a long way toward helping that.

TBD. Buffalo Bills — DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan

The Bills need to get better against the run and putting a run-stuffing DT next to Ed Oliver would be the best way to do that. In Kenneth Grant, you get a 6-foot-3, 339-pound mountain of a man who fits exactly what the Bills need on the defense.

TBD. Philadelphia Eagles — EDGE Mike Green, Marshall

Every team needs more pass rushing, and Marshall’s Mike Green can do that. He led FBS in sacks this season and has the talent to become a player in the league, despite going to a smaller school. Howie Roseman seems to like big school guys (see: Every Georgia Bulldog on his roster) but Green is good enough to make him go away from that.

TBD. Kansas City Chiefs — WR Savion Williams, TCU

The 6-foot-5 Savion Williams has the speed the Chiefs like and the size they don’t have. If WR groups are supposed to be like a basketball team, a tall, speedy, talented player like Williams would fit in perfectly with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. That's why KC takes him with the final pick of the 2025 NFL mock draft 1.0.