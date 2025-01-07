When the Tennessee Titans landed in the No. 1 spot for the 2025 NFL Draft, it potentially impacted the future of quarterback Will Levis. What direction the Titans will go remains to be seen. NFL insiders are split on whether the Titans should pick Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, according to espn.com.

“When asked what the Titans should do with their first No. 1 pick since 1978, sources around the league told me they must take a quarterback, but were split between Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders,” NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid wrote.

However, Reid landed on Ward.

“The 6-foot-2, 223-pound Ward is currently my top QB prospect, and I think the Titans would select him here,” Reid said.

Titans might get a good one in QB Cam Ward

Reid said Ward brings a lot to the position.

“His combination of arm power, creativity, and a shortstop-like throwing motion make him an electric playmaker,” Reid wrote. “He can also beat you deep, as his 29 completions on passes of 20-plus air yards were the seventh most nationally.”

Ward racked up 4,313 yards passing for the Miami Hurricanes. He threw 39 touchdown passes with seven interceptions. Also, he rushed for four scores.

What about Shedeur Sanders?

The Colorado quarterback passed for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for four scores.

Sanders brings a nice set of skills out of the college game, according to NFL draft expert Mel Kiper, who called him an “old-school” quarterback, according to athlonsports.com.

“Shedeur is a guy who can surgically pick you apart from the pocket if you give him time,” Kiper said.

As for which way to go, Kiper said Sanders is slightly ahead of Ward in his evaluations.

What about the knocks?

Not everybody believes Sanders is a premier talent, according to a post on YouTube by The Rich Eisen Show.

“I've already talked to people within the league who don't have anything close to a first-round grade on the guy,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said. “He certainly has fans. He certainly comes in with high profile. But the idea that he's just going to walk in and going to be the No. 1 pick, that's probably pushing it. If I were guessing who comes off the board first, I'd say Shedeur is not the first Colorado player off the board as it stands today. Travis Hunter may be a generational player. Somebody may well fall in love with Shedeur Sanders. He could go No. 1 overall. In my conversations, there is healthy skepticism among eople in the league that when it comes to end of this process … that somebody is going to jump out there and use a really high pick on making him a franchise QB.”