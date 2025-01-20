The College Football Playoff has never been bigger. Because of that, ticket prices for the national championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame are jaw-droppingly high. This was the first year the postseason tournament expanded to 12 teams, and the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish have been incredibly fun to watch, so tons of fans are wanting to watch their clash in person. In this article, we are going to look at just how expensive tickets are for the title game.

When and where is the national championship game?

The 12-team College Football Playoff has been a huge hit, and it has all led to the national championship game. The final college football game of the year is on Monday, Jan. 20, with kickoff taking place at 7:30 p.m. ET. The location for the 2029 title game was changed just hours before Ohio State and Notre Dame square off, but this year's matchup is certainly set in stone, and that will become obvious when looking at ticket prices. This year's big game is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame ticket prices

If you are looking to get last-minute tickets to the national championship game, then you will have to pay a pretty penny. The cheapest tickets listed on ticketmaster.com are priced at $2,820. There are only a few tickets that are even going for less than $3,000. While the majority of tickets are sold out already, mostly any seat in the top bowl that is still available will cost $3,500 or more.

Tickets are, of course, more expensive in the second bowl, with prices ranging between $3,750 and $5,000-plus. The cheapest tickets in the lowest bowl are going for $3,450, but most seats close to the action are worth more than $5,000. There are even plenty of tickets going for more than $7,000. In fact, the most expensive tickets are listed at $10,000.

Clearly, tickets are in high demand. It makes sense, too, considering Ohio State and Notre Dame have two of the most dedicated fan bases. The team's fans travel well and are spread out across the nation. Prices are going for similar rates on other platforms such as seatgeek.com, tickpick.com, and vividseats.com.

Luckily, concession prices at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are infamously cheap. If you spend all of your money on tickets, you can still get a meal or two for less than $10. Cheeseburgers, for example, are reportedly as cheap as $5, and pretzels are selling for only $2.

Ohio State and Notre Dame's championship history

Ohio State and Notre Dame have two of the most decorated championship histories in college football. The Buckeyes rank eighth in national championship claims with eight titles, while Notre Dame's 11 championship claims are the fifth most.

Ohio State was dominant in the '50s and '60s, as they won the title in 1954, 1957, 1961, and 1968. However, they've been one of the best modern teams, too. They won the title in 2002 as well as in 2014, which made them the inaugural winners of the College Football Playoff. The 2014 season was the first iteration of the College Football Playoff, and this season is the first year the tournament has expanded to 12 teams, so the Buckeyes have a chance to make history yet again.

Notre Dame has made the playoff twice before, but they lost their first-round matchup both times. Most of their championship success came a long time ago. In fact, their first title was 100 years ago, as they were crowned champions in 1924. That was the first of seven titles from the '20s to the '40s, but the team did have a resurgence in the '60s and '70s. They won it all in 1966, 1973, and 1977, with their most recent championship coming in 1988.