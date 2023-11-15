Lionel Messi's potential 2026 World Cup return hinges on Argentina's Copa America success, suggesting a possible comeback.

Lionel Messi's potential return to the World Cup stage in 2026 hangs in the balance, contingent upon Argentina's Copa America triumph next year, as suggested by Nicolas Tagliafico. Messi's stance seems to have softened despite previous indications of retirement plans and a shift to MLS with Inter Miami. The focus remains on the upcoming Copa America in the United States, with the Argentine icon eyeing success to potentially pave the way for his participation in one final World Cup.

After securing the elusive World Cup trophy in 2022, Messi had initially expressed uncertainty about his 2026 World Cup prospects, emphasizing his concentration on the Copa America. However, Tagliafico believes, as reported by GOAL, that a victorious defense of the Copa America title could sway the former Barcelona man's decision regarding another shot at the global stage.

Argentina, currently dominating the CONMEBOL qualifiers with four consecutive wins, anticipates Messi's return for crucial fixtures against Uruguay and Brazil. The former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) man's dedication to the national team remains evident despite his MLS commitments, setting the stage for potential participation in the upcoming Copa America and a subsequent World Cup bid.

Following the international break, where Messi hopes for Argentina's success against formidable opponents, the football maestro is set for a well-deserved break in America. Inter Miami's season hiatus until February gives the Argentine icon time off before a pre-season friendly against his childhood club, Newell's Old Boys.

As Messi navigates his commitments between club and country, the narrative around his potential return to the World Cup scene continues to evolve. Argentina's performance in upcoming tournaments, particularly the Copa America, could be key to unlocking Messi's ambition for one final World Cup appearance.